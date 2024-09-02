Everymedia Technologies Shines at the 13th Edition of ACEF Asian Leaders Awards 2024, wins 8 awards

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Everymedia Technologies, a leading digital media tech agency in India, is proud to announce its outstanding success at the 13th Edition of the ACEF Asian Leaders Awards, held on 30th August 2024. The ACEF Awards, a prestigious event in the advertising and media industry space, celebrates innovation, creativity, and strategic excellence in branding, marketing, and CSR Good Acts. Everymedia Technologies has yet again added new feathers to its cap while being honoured with multiple accolades across various categories, showcasing its commitment to excellence and innovation. The agency has continued to hold its position as a leader in the communication and digital industry.

Awards Won by Everymedia Technologies:

Gold for "Jee Karda" in Best Influencer Marketing Campaign (Content Marketing and Creators)

Gold for "12th Fail" in Best Use of Social Media (Content Marketing and Creators)

Gold for "Munjya" in Excellence in Media Strategy (Content Marketing and Creators)

Silver for "Livspace" in Best Brand/Influencer Collaboration (Content Marketing and Creators)

Silver for "ISPL" in Best Use of Social Media (Content Marketing and Creators)

Bronze for "Khyber Cement" in Brand Rejuvenation (Capability Award)

Bronze for "OMG 2" in Best Use of Social Media (Content Marketing and Creators)

Bronze for "Blooume Healthcare" in Access and Wellness (Best CSR Initiative)

Gautam B. Thakker, CEO of Everymedia Technologies, expressed his pride in the team's achievements, stating, "We are thrilled to be recognised at the ACEF Asian Leaders Awards. These accolades are a testament to our team's dedication, creativity, and strategic acumen. At Everymedia, we constantly strive to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver impactful social media and digital campaigns that resonate with our clients' requirements and fulfil the expectations of our audiences driving outstanding results simultaneously. This recognition inspires us to continue raising the bar and redefining what is possible in digital marketing."

Pooja Thakker, Global Director of Strategy and Innovation at Everymedia Technologies, also shared her thoughts: "Behind every great achievement is a team of talented individuals who push boundaries, embrace challenges, and never stop striving for greatness. This award is not just a milestone for our agencyit's a celebration of our people. Their relentless effort, collaboration, and shared vision are the reasons why we stand out. It's their hard work and commitment to excellence that drive us forward. Let's keep pushing the limits together!"

Hiren Lakhmani, Director of Digital Transformation at Everymedia Technologies, added, "These awards underscore the power of leveraging digital transformation to drive impactful marketing strategies. At Everymedia Technologies, we focus on creating data-driven campaigns that connect with audiences and deliver measurable results. This recognition is a testament to our team's ability to innovate and adapt in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

The wins underscore Everymedia Technologies' expertise in developing creative and effective marketing strategies that leverage social media, influencer collaborations, and innovative content marketing approaches. The agency's commitment to excellence and innovation continues to set it apart in the competitive landscape of digital marketing.

About Everymedia Technologies:

Everymedia Technologies is a leading digital marketing agency specialising in content marketing, social media strategy, influencer collaborations, Press Relations and CSR initiatives. With a focus on innovation and strategic thinking, Everymedia Technologies partners with clients to deliver impactful marketing solutions that drive engagement and results.

