Evexia Lifecare Reports Strong Financial Performance Amid Strategic Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Evexia Lifecare Limited, a diversified business entity with a strong presence in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, has announced robust financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2026. The company reported net sales of ₹25.73 crore and a net profit of ₹0.37 crore for Q2FY26, while its half-yearly results revealed a revenue of ₹47.82 crore and a net profit of ₹1 crore for H1FY26. These figures reflect the company's continued momentum and operational resilience in a competitive market environment.

Looking at the annual results, Evexia Lifecare's net sales surged by 96% to ₹110.48 crore in FY25 compared to the previous year, highlighting the success of its strategic pivot towards pharmaceutical chemicals and expanded partnerships. However, net profit for FY25 declined by 33% to ₹0.93 crore, indicating ongoing investments and operational adjustments as the company scales its operations. The company's market capitalisation remains above ₹300 crore, underscoring investor confidence in its growth trajectory.

Evexia Lifecare's shares have also shown positive movement, rising 0.60% to ₹1.75 per share on Monday, marking a 6% increase from its 52-week low. The company, established in 1990 and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 1994, has transformed from a healthcare and wellness-focused entity into a key player in the pharmaceutical industry. Since 2020, Evexia has concentrated on trading pharmaceutical chemicals and building strategic alliances with companies in South India, positioning itself as a leader in innovation and quality healthcare solutions.

With a vision to become a global leader in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Evexia Lifecare continues to drive growth through technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and a commitment to customer well-being. The company's services span pharma chemical trading, personalised healthcare solutions, plastic reprocessing, and diagnostic solutions, reinforcing its diversified business model and long-term sustainability.

