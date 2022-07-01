eVidya conferred with Best Test Prep Solution of the Year award at EdTech X Indian Education Awards 2022

eVidya, a blended Test-Prep-Publishing edtech company has received a prominent award under the category of 'Best Test Prep Solution of the Year' at the 12th Annual Entrepreneur India Awards 2022. The award function was organized by Franchise India Holdings, venued at J. W. Marriott, Chandigarh on June 29, 2022. Representing eVidya at the event, Dr Rohit Khokher, CTO, eVidya received the award "Best Test Prep Solution of the Year 2022" conferred upon eVIDYA.

The Indian Education Awards recognise young edtech start-ups for their utmost contribution to revolutionizing the education industry to generate audience satisfaction and challenge the whole market with their innovative approaches. Therefore, The EdTech X Indian Education Awards 2022 was organized by Franchise India in media partnership with Entrepreneur Media. The event was partnered with reputed brands like PhysicsWalla, Entrepreneur Media, NCERT, Easy Shiksha and many more.

It was the 12th annual edition of the award ceremony, which was not only intended for awards and recognition but also to network and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs. There were 30+ speakers from successful brands who shared their journey, challenges, and achievements and also talked about meeting the future demands while incorporating technology into education.

Given the demand for digital transformation during pandemic times, eVIDYA has successfully transitioned its students to its digital platform, and through this, learners are able to access their learning goals and all associated content and services digitally. eVidya has two major products: - Tech-Integrated Test Preparation Books and Book-integrated Practice App.

In conversation with, Saurabh Jain (Managing Director), stated that eVIDYA has never stopped enlightening the students who have never stopped learning during the pandemic and even during those days eVidya has experienced a major boom in the education sphere with tech-integrated products. It is a proud moment for eVidya to get such a huge recognition for the hard work of its team.

Within one year of its establishment, eVidya has successfully delivered content in the form of more than 40 Tech-Integrated Test Preparation Books to more than five lakh students and aspirants, along with establishing a robust online learning community of over 3 million students on the book-integrated Practice App (eVIDYA App).

Every month, online educators execute 200+ live classes on the eVidya YouTube Channel and understand the students' pain points. Besides, it has a wide interactive presence of social media communities of more than 2 lakh students to strengthen their learning, and more than 2000 students have gained hands-on experience with one of the best app features of eVidya, which is the online CBT Practice Mock Test.

As Saurabh Jain suggested, the education industry needs to maintain a balance to cater to the needs of the 'new normal' as institutes are now physically functioning, raising the demand of tangible learning materials, which definitely is a book and always will be. Thus, eVidya is not only limited to digital platforms, more than 500+ coaching institutes are "Distribution Partners" with eVidya to accelerate the distribution of the books and app.

With the belief in providing high-quality, accessible and affordable education to students belonging to Tier II, III & IV and recognised as a one-stop platform for accurate preparation of 25+ government and entrance exams with a blended learning approach, eVidya has won the prestigious award among more than 10,000+ of the top companies, solutions, and products in the edtech industry today.

According to a KPMG report, India is the second-largest online education market, followed by the US. As the Nation Education Policy (NEP) was passed in 2020, this indicates that the country is moving in the right direction. The online medium has the potential to meet the four NEP policy pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability with careful planning and execution.

Lastly, Jain has shared the future prospect with eVidya that aims to "Democratize Career Opportunities" and envisions expanding at a PAN India level with 2500+ Coaching partners, 1M in-App Users, and a 1M+ Online Learners' Community. eVidya is committed to making education more accessible and affordable for students who are committed to changing their destiny with education.

Motivated educators, tech experts, and smart operational teams are the foundation of eVidya, who believe in making the roots stronger to overcome challenges and achieve many more awards in the future.

To know more visit - | |

This story is provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor