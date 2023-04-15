"Evify" joined hands with Fatakpay to provide credit facility to riders

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 15 (/PNN): EVIFY, a tech-braced EV logistics startup, has recently joined hands with a microfinancing Fintech platform Fatakpay to provide credit facilities to its riders.

The riders working on the EVIFY platform will have access to withdraw a certain fixed percentage of their accrued salary every month in advance to meet their fund requirements. The riders shall be charged a negligible amount as a service fee compared to the interest rates they end up paying the money lenders.

Fatakpay is a fintech platform providing virtual credit facilities to the masses. It also provides them with financial education and promotes saving habits through its various facilities and offers. It has a user-friendly mobile application linked to EVIFY's rider application, and they can avail of this service at the touch of a button. They have made the onboarding simple enough, which makes it a smooth integration process for the company as well as the riders.

This association will help us to provide our riders easy access to credit facilities and, in the long run, help us to reduce the churn ratio in this sector. Adds Devrishi Arora, co-founder, and CEO, Evify.

Currently, EVIFY has 200+ riders who will benefit from this service. The company believes in creating a better working ecosystem for the gig-workers. The company also provides unlimited accidental insurance and medical covers on actuals to its riders to create financial security for them.

Evify Is the largest EV fleet service provider in Gujarat and India's 1st carbon negative EV fleet owner. The company also plans to generate carbon credits in the near future.

www.evify.co.in

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor