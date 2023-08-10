EVM to Celebrate Independence Day with Revolutionary Gen 4 SSD Launch, Ushering in a New Era of Speed and Performance

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a Mumbai-based leading vendor of computing and mobility products and the brand owners of EVM, one of the leaders in memory products and technology solutions, today announced N500, its next generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD for desktop and laptop PCs will be launched on Inde. N500 to be available at all leading retail outlets & online from Independence Day.

“We a made in India consumer electronics brand, and we are pleased to introduce N500 gen4 SSD range. With the rise of data-heavy applications, Indian consumers now require high performance solutions and high capacities to match,” said Aatish Hundia, Director, EVM. “By utilizing next-gen PCIe 4.0 technology with N500, we are able to deliver fast and reliable storage to suit the needs of a wide range of consumers in the market.”

Prepare to experience next-level performance like never before with EVM's Gen 4 SSD. By harnessing the power of PCIe Gen4 16GT/s interface, this revolutionary SSD delivers blazing-fast sequential read speeds of up to 7400 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 6500 MB/s. Whether you are a gamer, a creative professional, or an AI enthusiast, this SSD empowers you to take on data-intensive tasks and run multiple applications simultaneously with ease. It is available in three variants 512GB, 1024GB & 2048GB

For gamers, every millisecond matters. Say goodbye to slow storage bottlenecks and welcome EVM's Gen 4 SSD into your gaming rig. Unlock faster map rendering, quicker level loads, and smoother gameplay, giving you the competitive edge to outperform your opponents. Immerse yourself in the gaming experience like never before.

EVM Gen 4 SSD is engineered to withstand the toughest conditions, with shock resistance of up to 1500G, protecting your precious data from accidental bumps and drops is guaranteed. Additionally, the impressive MTBF of 1,500,000 hours ensures you can rely on uninterrupted performance for years to come.

EVM's Gen 4 SSD thrives in any environment. It operates efficiently in a wide temperature range from -40°C to 85°C, ensuring optimal performance in scorching summers and freezing winters. Wherever your adventures take you, indoors or outdoors, this SSD is your reliable companion.

Calling all designers, content creators, and artists! EVM's Gen 4 SSD empowers your creativity by reducing file load times and speeding up rendering processes. Edit high-resolution images, work on complex design projects, and manipulate videos seamlessly, without being hindered by slow storage.

Stay ahead of the curve with EVM's future-proof Gen 4 SSD. As the industry adopts PCIe Gen4 technology, you'll be ready for the latest advancements, ensuring your system remains at the forefront of performance for years to come.

EVM Gen4 SSD comes with a unique 5-year warranty to give consumers with the finest in after-sales assistance. It also offers a pick-up and drop-off service for its after-sales service, which adds to the already impressive list of features.

EVM, incorporated in 2008, is one of India’s leading privately held company with strong presence in Consumer Durables, IT and Mobile Accessories. Envisioned 15 years ago, the company was started with a vision to improve the lives of people by giving them easy access to latest technology and smart value products. EVM is a ‘Made In India’ consumer electronic brand which focuses on consumer’s needs and provides value for money products. EVM brand already exists in the India market (B2B) and has a strong distribution channel across the country. The company has more than 500+ centers.

