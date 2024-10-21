Evoq Realtech Partners with Hrithik Roshan as Brand Ambassador

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Evoq Realtech, a prominent real estate developer based in Mohali, is delighted to announce its partnership with Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan, who will serve as the brand ambassador. Evoq's collaboration is set to enhance Evoq Realtech's brand image, aligning it with the ideals of excellence, innovation, and luxury that Hrithik embodies.

Directors Gaurav Goyal and Satish Katyal expressed their enthusiasm about this significant alliance. "We are thrilled to welcome Hrithik Roshan to the Evoq Realtech family. His unwavering dedication to quality and performance aligns perfectly with our vision of creating exceptional real estate projects that elevate the lifestyles of our clients," remarked Gaurav Goyal.

Hrithik Roshan, one of India's most celebrated actors, is renowned not only for his captivating performances but also for his commitment to personal and professional excellence. His association with Evoq Realtech marks a pivotal moment for the brand as it continues to expand its portfolio of luxurious, customer-focused developments.

Reflecting on the partnership, Hrithik Roshan stated, "I admire Evoq's vision of enhancing the quality of life and providing innovative solutions to India's real estate landscape. Real estate being a high value investment, needs a trusted partner like Evoq who not only understands their customers requirements, but also has a history of developing infrastructures that are a class apart."

As Evoq Realtech advances with a series of upscale residential and commercial projects, this partnership positions the company to further solidify its standing as a key player in the North Indian real estate market. The collaboration with Hrithik Roshan underscores the company's commitment to achieving new heights of success while delivering unparalleled value to its clients.

About Evoq Realtech

Evoq Realtech is a distinguished real estate developer located in Mohali, Punjab, recognized for its dedication to creating innovative and high-quality residential and commercial spaces. Led by Directors Gaurav Goyal and Satish Katyal, the company has built a strong reputation for excellence in design, construction, and customer satisfaction.

Among its flagship projects is Evoq Antalia, located in Sector 66, just 0 km from Chandigarh, making it the most luxurious residential development in the Tricity area with unparalleled amenities and opulent living spaces. Additionally, Evoq Select is strategically situated adjoining the IT City and Education Hub along the International Airport Road, offering residents thoughtfully designed homes that blend elegance with convenience. Evoq Countryside features premium plots along the Zirakpur-Rajpura highway and NH5, ideal for crafting your dream home in a serene environment with excellent connectivity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor