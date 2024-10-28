Ex-Diplomats: India Should Prioritize its Own Interests, Especially in the Neighborhood

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 28: At a special seminar organized in New Delhi, former diplomats and several intellectuals concurred that India ought to prioritize its national interests, particularly in the region and globally, when engaging with the United States and other influential nations.

Participating in a panel discussion on 'Indo-US Relations and India's Neighborhood' organized by Shaheed Nanak Singh Foundation, in association with the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, Chandigarh, former Indian Ambassador Kanwal Sibal acknowledged the historical differences between India and the US but highlighted the significant progress in bilateral relations. He cited defense deals and declaration of India as a major ally outside of NATO Major Defense Partner as evidence of improving relations. Sibal also warned that any instability in India's neighborhood would advantage China.

Also, present on this occasion Ex- Ambassador Shyam Saran suggested that India should not leave any open spaces in its neighbourhood for any other major power to exploit the situation. He said that it has been a long-standing position that unless we get our periphery, our neighbourhood right, it is very difficult for us to play a larger role globally. Thus, managing our neighbourhood is critical in terms of the safeguarding of India's future.

Another illustrious career diplomat Jayant Prasad too echoed similar opinion. He underscored the necessity of India enhancing its regional engagement and strengthening ties with its neighbours. This, he asserted, would further solidify India's relationships with the United States, Russia, and China.

The event was held to honor Shaheed Nanak Singh's efforts in promoting communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims during India's partition.

Lord Rami Ranger CBE, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom, who is also son of Shaheed Nanak Singh Ji, narrated the role that his father played in uniting Hindus and Muslims during the turbulent times of partition. Shaheed Nanak Singh Ji also believed in humanity and was of the opinion that a country born out of hatred cannot go a long way, he said.

Navneet Soni, former Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and Member of the Board of Trustees of the India International Centre, also graced the occasion and said, "India's relations with the USA is both at all time high and facing critical challenge. I concur with our panelists' views that India should keep up the tempo of relations with USA while focusing on our neighborhood."

Highlighting the importance of such discussions, Vineet Nanda, an alumni of Post Graduate Government College, Chandigarh and Chairman of the FICCI Committee of Housing and Infrastructure for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand said, "Given the recent global developments, the topic of discussion was not only timely, but also apt as our panelists enlightened the audience with nuances of the Indo-US relations and neighbourhood angle of this dynamic relationship."

The panel discussion was moderated by Hardayal Singh, IRS Retd and an alumnus of the P. G. Government College Chandigarh with several dignitaries, including alumni of Government College, Chandigarh, in attendance.

