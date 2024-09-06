Ex-Paytm and HDFC Banker Launches Zero Carbon One at London Tech Week, Pioneering Climate Tech

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 6: In June 2024, Abhinav Kaushal, a seasoned professional, launched Zero Carbon One during London Tech Week. This deep climate tech company has quickly gained a foothold in the burgeoning decarbonisation market, expected to exceed $50 billion by 2030.

With a presence in key markets such as the UK, India, and the Middle East, Zero Carbon One is strategically positioned to influence global sustainability initiatives. According to recent industry reports, global decarbonisation efforts could reduce up to 12.1 billion tons of CO2 emissions annually by 2050, highlighting innovative climate tech solutions' immense potential and impact.

Abhinav, the founder of Zero Carbon One, is a well-known figure in the sustainability discourse, bringing over 22 years of B2B experience to the table. He is an alumnus of IMT Ghaziabad and a veteran with extensive experience at Paytm, IndiaMart, and HDFC Bank.

His recent appearances at major events, such as the First Commonwealth Champions Conference organised by Assocham and the Sanrakshan 2024 event hosted by IIM Lucknow, have highlighted his commitment to leveraging advanced technologies like AI and blockchain to foster sustainable practices.

In his speeches, Abhinav underscored the pivotal role of the Global South in innovating technological solutions that can aid the Global North in reducing carbon footprints, emphasising that countries like India can be at the forefront of this transformation.

Zero Carbon One, addressing the urgent global need for innovative solutions to combat climate change, focuses on AI-driven analytics, climate modelling, and blockchain technology. Having attracted several European clients, the company's exponential growth demonstrates a growing demand for advanced sustainability reporting services. Their ability to provide precise carbon accounting and transparent reporting exceeds 43 international standards, making them a preferred partner for companies aiming to enhance their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including end-to-end decarbonisation plans, ESG reporting, GHG (Greenhouse Gas) audits, climate modelling, and carbon project setups. One of Zero Carbon One's standout innovations is its large language model (LLM), trained on over 20 million tokens from more than 40 ESG standards worldwide. This cutting-edge tool empowers businesses with in-depth insights and comprehensive data to optimise their sustainability strategies and reduce environmental impact.

Furthermore, Zero Carbon One's inclusion in the T-Hub Sustainability Cohort-3a prestigious startup accelerator programreinforces its reputation as a leader in climate technology. This program is designed to support startups that bridge the gap between advanced technology and sustainability, further solidifying Zero Carbon One's role in driving the global transition to a low-carbon economy. The decarbonisation sector is not only crucial for achieving net-zero targets but is also becoming a significant economic opportunity, with investments in green technologies projected to reach $2.4 trillion globally by 2027.

With the world increasingly acknowledging the urgency of adopting sustainable business practices, Zero Carbon One is well-positioned to lead with its innovative, technology-driven solutions. By continuing to expand its services and reach, the company is set to play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable future.

For more information, visit Zero Carbon One or contact info@zerocarbon.one.

