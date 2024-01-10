Ex-Twitter CEO Launches AI Startup with $30 Million Backing

Parag Agarwal, former CEO of Twitter which is now X has made his comeback in the business after his exit from the social media giant.

Parag's departure from Twitter sparked discussions, as he had been quietly working on his new venture, an AI startup that recently secured its first funding of $30 million. Maintaining a low profile since leaving Twitter, Agrawal's new endeavor aims to lead the development of software tailored for LLM (Large Language Model) developers, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter

The following months saw a series of negotiations and legal clashes as Musk's initial bid to acquire Twitter for $54.20 per share faced obstacles, including his request for more transparent data on bot activity. Legal battles ensued as Twitter sought to enforce the agreement, leading to counterclaims from Musk alleging misleading information provided by the company.

On October 27, following intense negotiations, the acquisition was finalized, signifying Twitter's transition into 'X'. Soon after, Musk implemented a major reorganization, parting with Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal, and ex-chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde.