Exafluence Unveils Comprehensive GCC Enablement Suite to Accelerate Global Enterprise Transformation

Chennai [India], June 16: Exafluence Inc., a leading data and analytics solutions provider, today announced the launch of a robust new service offering tailored to support the entire lifecycle of Global Capability Centres (GCCs)from initial setup to dynamic scaling. This strategic offering is designed to power the next generation of GCCs as hubs of innovation, efficiency, and strategic value.

With the rapid evolution of GCCs from traditional back-office units to core innovation drivers, Exafluence's holistic framework addresses the growing demand for agile, technology-enabled centers. The newly launched suite encompasses high-impact services that guide organizations through each critical stage of their GCC journey.

Key Components of the GCC Service Offering:

1. Start the GCC - Offers advisory support for inception, including operational setup and staffing solutions to build strong foundational teams.

2. Run the GCC - Focuses on creating employee-friendly environments and enhancing operational efficiency through GenAI-powered automation and intelligent workplace solutions.

3. Scale the GCC - Equips GCCs with tools for sustainable growth, innovation, and strategic delivery through legacy modernization, digital upskilling, and Centre of Excellence (CoE) services.

"As we witness a transformative surge in the growth of GCCs in Indiaespecially those serving North American enterprisesour end-to-end solutions empower organizations to scale dynamically and sustainably. With our cutting-edge ExfDigital Studio platform and a strong partner ecosystem, we're enabling our clients to lead with innovation in this evolving global landscape." said Ravikiran Dharmavaram, CEO of Exafluence Inc.

Highlighting the strategic depth of the initiative, TN Sreenivas, COO of Exafluence, added:

"Our experience setting up offices across both metro and Tier 2 cities gives us a unique advantage. This offering is not just about operationalizing GCCsit's about helping them mature into strategic assets. GCCs are becoming mainstream innovation centers, and with ExfDigital Studio, we're well-positioned to lead this change."

As the demand for high-value enterprise services grows, Exafluence's new GCC offering promises to be a game-changer, setting a benchmark for how modern GCCs are conceptualized, run, and scaled.

To learn more about Exafluence's specialized GCC services, visit: https://gcc.exafluence.com

For more details, please Contact:

Prashant Sharma, Director - Marketing, Exafluence

Email: prashant@exafluence.com

