Exalogic Consulting recognized as the ‘Emerging Company of the Year’ at the Business Leader Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: Exalogic Consulting a leading global technology solutions provider has been awarded the ‘Emerging Company of the Year' award at the 22nd global edition and the 7th edition India after the Business Leader of the Year awards on February 17th, 2024, at Mumbai. Exalogic Consulting has been honored with this esteemed award from Dr. Vitthal Kamath executive chairman and MD of Kamath Hotels Group Limited and Dr. Arun Arora, Former President and Executive Director of The Times Group.

In addition to the organizational award, Mr. Sasoon Sadique, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, has been conferred with the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year' award and Mr. Naveen Kumar, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, has been honored as the ‘Visionary Leader of the Year'. This recognition is a testimony to Exalogic's commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability as a technology solutions provider.

Established in the year 2008, Exalogic Consulting is a certified SAP Gold Implementation Partner for varied projects in the MENA (Middle East & North Africa) region. Their expertise spans various sectors such as the Public Sector & Government, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing & Distribution, Life Science & Pharmaceuticals, Engineering, Construction, Real Estate, Energy, and Facilities Management Utilities. With its presence in 5 countries and offices across London, Egypt, Dubai, and India, the global IT player focuses on the implementation of futuristic technologies including AI/ML to drive digital transformation for their customers. With sustainability as Exalogic's motto, their unique products such as the RealCube Cloud Platform have brought about a radical shift in the real estate industry.

The company strongly believes in nurturing future tech leaders and the ExC Academy is their pioneering initiative to provide world-class training in SAP ERP modules. Moreover, the company engages actively in social responsibility initiatives like environment protection, gender diversity, and farmers' welfare to name a few.

“We are immensely proud of this recognition, as it outlines our focus and commitment to sustainable IT consulting business practices, which have empowered our customers worldwide to navigate their business complexities through seamless digital transformation by implementing our customized tech solutions.”, says Sasoon Sadique, expressing gratitude towards the award.

“It's an honor to receive this acknowledgment of our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability as a team. This achievement further encourages us to deliver exceptional results for our clients and build our talent pool while contributing towards sustainability initiatives. As we shape the future of global businesses, we envisage continuing to foster collaborative innovation, following ethical practices,” added Naveen Kumar.

