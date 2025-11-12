Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. Announces Major Corporate Restructuring with a Strategic Shift to Renewable Energy and Significant Capital Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Excel Realty N Infra Ltd., an established multi-sector company since 2003, has unveiled plans for a transformative corporate restructuring aimed at significantly enhancing its financial capacity and refocusing its core business toward the renewable energy sector, subject to shareholder approval. Central to this restructuring is a proposed increase in the company's Authorised Capital from Rs 500 crore to Rs 7,500 crore, expanding the share base from 500 crore equity shares to 7,500 crore shares of Rs 1 each. This bold capital expansion is designed to underpin the company’s ambitious strategic growth objectives.

Concurrently, the company is pursuing a name change to better represent its new direction, with proposed options including “Landsmill Green Energies Ltd,” “Landsmill Green Limited,” or “Landsmill Green Future Limited,” awaiting Registrar of Companies' approval. Most notably, Excel Realty N Infra plans to amend its Memorandum of Association to pivot its main objects entirely towards the renewable energy sector. This shift encompasses engaging in global activities across the renewable energy value chain, including the generation, transmission, and distribution of power derived from solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and green hydrogen sources.

In addition to power generation, the company intends to develop renewable energy parks, undertake Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), and Operation & Maintenance (O&M) services. It will also enter trading in electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), and carbon credits, as well as innovate in the manufacturing and supply of solar energy systems and biofuels such as ethanol, biodiesel, and green hydrogen. This strategic pivot signifies a comprehensive overhaul from Excel Realty's previous footprint in infrastructure development, IT-enabled BPO, and general trading.

Financially, Excel Realty N Infra reported a remarkable increase in net sales by 1,082% to Rs 5.79 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to the corresponding quarter last year, alongside recording a net profit of Rs 0.02 crore. The company had posted net sales of Rs 18.93 crore and net profit of Rs 0.69 crore for FY25, demonstrating recent positive financial momentum.

Since its inception, Excel Realty N Infra has operated diversely, with infrastructure projects including agricultural land development, stormwater drainage solutions, and mining collaborations. This restructuring and strategic redirection towards renewable energy represent a decisive and forward-looking evolution to capitalize on growth opportunities in the clean energy sector and contribute to sustainable development goals.

This comprehensive transformation reflects Excel Realty N Infra Ltd.'s commitment to becoming a major player in the renewable energy market, leveraging its expanded capital base and operational expertise to pioneer innovative solutions in energy generation and sustainability



