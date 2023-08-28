Excelia Business School (France) obtains the renewal of international accreditations EQUIS and AMBA, reaffirming its place amongst the best business schools in the world

Excelia Business School, France

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: In a span of one month, Excelia Business School has been awarded the renewal of two major international accreditations, EQUIS and AMBA. Together with the School’s AACSB accreditation, this recognition reaffirms Excelia Business School’s place among the world’s elite business schools which boast the “triple crown” (EQUIS, AMBA, AACSB).

The EQUIS accreditation

The EQUIS accreditation is one of the three main global accreditation in business education, along with AMBA and AACSB. EQUIS stands for European Quality Improvement System. This international accreditation, a hallmark of excellence, is awarded by the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), based in Brussels.

Excelia Business School has received the EQUIS accreditation renewal for a period of 3 years. The EQUIS seal of approval rewards the school’s strategy, the excellence of its teaching and research, and the international dimension of its programmes. As the EFMD auditors pointed out in their report, Excelia Business School has demonstrated that it meets international quality standards, as evidenced by “the excellent performance of its Master in Management in the international rankings (Financial Times and The Economist)”.

In their report, the EFMD auditors highlighted two major strengths of Excelia Business School:

• A commitment to ethics, responsibility, and sustainability that permeates all aspects of the school: strategy, governance, programmes, student life, etc.

• The excellence of the student experience, which benefits a much wider community. In addition, the experiential approach to learning, the effectiveness of the work-study track, and the range of student support services were also highly commended.

The report also highlighted Excelia Business School’s research expertise and strong focus on CSR and tourism.

The AMBA accreditation

The AMBA accreditation is an international accreditation delivered by the Association of MBAs, an independent organization based in London. The AMBA accreditation denotes the highest standard of achievement in postgraduate business education. The number of accredited schools is limited to 300 institutions globally.

Excelia Business School is awarded a renewal of its AMBA accreditation for the maximum possible period of 5 years. The AMBA audit report highlighted a number of major strengths of Excelia Business School: the quality of the school’s strategic approach, its investment in pedagogical innovation and its commitment to environmental and social issues through courses on CSR and sustainable tourism, as well as initiatives like the “Blue Education Experience” centered on Water.

Bruno Neil, CEO, Excelia, said: “Within the space of a month, Excelia Business School has been awarded the renewal of two of its major international accreditations: AMBA and EQUIS. The two auditing bodies praised the quality of the school’s strategic approach, its pedagogical offer and its strong commitment to the ecological and social transition. This is a double accolade for Excelia Business School, which has had the courage to implement a 2025 strategic plan that breaks from the conventional academic model. One of the main priorities of this plan is to make the group a leader in the ecological transition, a field of excellence widely applauded in both audit reports.”

Tamym Abdessemed, Assistant CEO of Excelia, Dean of Excelia Business School, added: “These accreditation renewals are a sign of Excelia Business School’s continued strong progress in the key areas of academic quality and internationalisation. It also highlights the expansion of the School’s pioneering commitment to CSR in both qualitative and quantitative terms”.

About Excelia

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. With a strong international dimension, it comprises a business school, a tourism school, and a digital communication school. It currently educates some 5,500 students on its 4 campuses and boasts an alumni network of 42,000 graduates. It holds the following labels and accreditations: EESPIG, AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA and EFMD, as well as UNWTO.TedQual (United Nations) in the field of tourism.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor