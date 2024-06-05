Excelia Business School makes its first appearance in the QS International Trade Rankings being placed 20th worldwide in the 2024 edition

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Initially launched in 2023, the QS International Trade Rankings analyse and rank the best Master qualifications across the globe in International Business and Trade. For its first appearance in these important rankings, Excelia Business School achieved 20th position worldwide for its MSc in International Business Management and the first amongst the French programmes featured.

Ranked 20th in the world and first among French programmes for its first-time entry

For its first entry in the QS International Trade Rankings, Excelia Business School achieved 20th place worldwide in the 2024 edition for its MSc in International Business Management and the first place among French programmes.

Excelia Business School performed particularly well on three of the criteria used to assess the QS International Trade Rankings:

* 1st in the world for 'Graduate Outcome', which recognises the career development of graduates and the support provided by the school to help them secure employment.

* 3rd in the world for 'Trade Programme Content', which looks at the international dimension, teaching methods, and content of the programme across all aspects of international business, from the employer viewpoint of skills required. This criterion therefore highlights the perfect correlation between Excelia Business School's MSc in International Business Management and the needs of the market.

* 9th in the world for 'Innovative Teaching', which recognises creativity in terms of pedagogical innovation. Excelia Business School once again excelled in this particular criterion, which highlights new pedagogical approaches that are increasingly student-centred and that encourage learning through doing as well as hands-on experience. The school placed emphasis on its Ludo-pedagogy and immersive virtual learning methods, in addition to the international internships undertaken as part of the MSc in International Business Management.

The MSc in International Business Management is the 5th Excelia Business School programme to appear in a QS ranking. In 2022, the Master in Management was ranked at the 33rd place worldwide and three MScs (Supply Chain, Digital Marketing, Audit and Consultancy) were also featured in the Business Masters Rankings of the QS World University Rankings.

About Excelia

Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. With a strong international dimension, it comprises a business school, a tourism school, and a digital communication school. It currently educates some 6,000 students on its 4 campuses and boasts an alumni network of 43,500 graduates. The Excelia group and its schools hold a number of important quality labels and accreditations: EESPIG, AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA and EFMD Accredited, as well as UNWTO.Tedqual certification in the field of tourism.

