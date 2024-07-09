Excelia Business School once again demonstrates its credentials as a global reference for the ecological and social transition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: Just a few days after being ranked 2nd among French business schools in the Times Education 2024 international Impact Rankings, Excelia Business School has been recognised once again for its initiatives aimed at contributing to the ecological and social transition, this time in the worldwide Positive Impact Rating for Business Schools.

Ranked amongst the top 50 business schools most committed to sustainable development

For the second year running, Excelia Business School has been ranked at level 4 out of 5, ‘Transforming', which was the highest level achieved by any of the European schools featured. Of the 8 French business schools included in the Positive Impact Rating, only 5 succeeded in reaching level 4.

Excelia Business School thus consolidates its place in the world's TOP 50 most committed establishments, even though this year's Positive Impact Rating included a further 32 schools.

Areas in which Excelia Business School excelled

Just like last year, Excelia Business School's overall score was higher than the average of all the other schools rated at level 4 ‘Transforming’, with the PIR report emphasising a number of strengths that set the school apart:

Its governance – its vision of societal commitment and how CSR is the school's driving force

Its study programmes – the inclusion of ethics and CSR in its curricula, the participation of social stakeholders in the learning experience, and its effectiveness in shaping future responsible business leaders with the necessary skills

Its civic commitment – in particular, the relevance of its commitment to CSR, both in terms of the values promoted by its members and the recognition received from its stakeholders

A rating based on student feedback

The Positive Impact Rating is based on student opinions of their school's commitment to sustainable development. At Excelia Business School, the Oxygen student association conducted the survey, submitting the PIR questions to the student body.

The Positive Impact Rating positions business schools on one of 5 different levels:

Level 1 ‘Beginning': schools that are either getting started or are considering getting started

Level 2 ‘Emerging': schools with a stated commitment to positive action in one or more domains

Level 3 ‘Progressing': schools demonstrating evidence of results across several impact dimensions

Level 4 ‘Transforming': schools with a positive impact culture, governance, and systems, with visible results in many impact dimensions

Level 5 ‘Pioneering': schools showing unique, sustainable leadership in all impact dimensions

About Excelia

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. With an international outlook, it comprises Excelia Business School, Excelia Tourism School, and Excelia Digital School. It currently educates some 6,000 students on its 4 campuses and boasts an alumni network of 43,500 members. It holds the following labels and accreditations: EESPIG, AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA and EFMD, as well as UNWTO.TedQual (United Nations) in the field of tourism.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor