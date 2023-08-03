Excelia purchases the premises of its Paris-Cachan campus, further consolidating the development of its Paris-based operations

Excelia Campus Paris

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Excelia acquires the premises of its Paris site, thereby securing a fourth campus of its own, with the aim of contributing to Excelia’s development strategy in the French capital. This real estate transaction is an integral part of the group’s strategic plan, and it is envisaged that some 1,500 learners will be studying on the Paris-Cachan campus within the next 3 years. This acquisition represents an investment of €25 million.

Excelia boasts a 4th campus, located in Paris

Just one year after inaugurating its Paris operations on the campus of aivancity in Paris-Cachan, Excelia is now acquiring the premises. The building boasts a total floor area of some 4,000m², over 4 levels, with a capacity for up to 1,800 students.

This acquisition provides Excelia with a Paris-based site, its 4th very own campus to complement those in La Rochelle, Tours, and Orleans.

An ‘Industry 5.0’ campus

As one of the most technologically connected campuses in France, Excelia’s Paris site has been designed to offer a unique learning experience. Its innovative layout fosters discussion and sharing, and includes creativity zones, 15 hi-tech work rooms, 30 cubicles for group work, etc. This experiential learning environment is at the heart of the Paris-Cachan higher education hub, which brings together several major schools, including the EPF School of Engineering.

In addition, students benefit from a comprehensive range of services (CROUS, university residences, etc.), high-quality sports facilities, landscaped areas, and easy access to local shops.

A strong base for Excelia’s development in Paris

This new campus for Excelia is part of the group’s drive to accelerate its development in the French capital. In terms of student numbers, the objective is to welcome 1,500 learners within the next 3 years.

Excelia’s development is centred on 3 key areas:

The introduction of new programmes – these will complement Excelia Business School’s BBA programme which was launched in the capital in 2020. Additional programmes to be launched on the new campus:

For the start of the 2023 academic year, there will be 4 Masters of Science: Luxury & Creative Industries Management, Sustainable Finance, Sustainable Supply Chain Management, and Tourism and Event Management.

Within the next 3 years, several other programmes will be offered, including further Masters of Science, the Master in Management, as well as Excelia Tourism School’s Bachelor in Tourism and Hospitality Management in its entirety.

Accelerating Excelia’s international dimension – the Paris campus will increase Excelia’s visibility and its appeal to international students. With this in mind, the majority of the programmes, whether current or planned, will be offered in English.

Establishing Paris as a recognised campus not only in terms of the ecological transition, but also in the field of technology – with this in mind, aside from Excelia’s long-standing commitment to the ecological transition from which all the programmes benefit, the MSc programmes (luxury, finance and supply chain, to be offered on the campus) stand out for their intrinsic ‘sustainable’ dimension. In the field of technology, Excelia is pursuing its approach of skills hybridisation. This is supported by the development of close partnerships with the schools on the Paris-Cachan hub, in particular through the imminent implementation of a framework agreement with EPF, Excelia’s application to join the Alliance for Science and Technology, as well as continued collaboration with aivancity.

A determination to continue working actively with aivancity

Excelia will continue to work with aivancity, with the two schools collaborating academically, both through their programmes and in the field of research. The first tangible evidence of this will be the organisation of the 4th Edition of the International Research Day on Artificial Intelligence (JIRIA) on Excelia’s Paris campus, in collaboration with aivancity. The JIRIA, organised by Excelia since 2019, will be held on 16th & 17th May 2024, focussing on the theme of ‘Health, Prevention, Wellbeing, and AI’.

“With the acquisition of our own premises within this rapidly expanding higher education hub, Excelia is once again demonstrating its clear ambitions for expansion in Paris. These ambitions are in line with our 2020-2025 Strategic Plan, in particular the desire to develop a range of educational programmes that meet the needs of the businesses of tomorrow, and the objective of boosting the group’s international dimension. This acquisition also attests to Excelia’s determination to drive forward its development plans: in less than 3 years, the group has established three campuses of its very own, alongside the one in La Rochelle, namely Tours, Orleans, and now Paris.” says Bruno Neil, CEO, Excelia.

About Excelia

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. With a strong international dimension, it comprises a business school, a tourism school, and a digital communication school. It currently educates some 5,500 students on its 4 campuses and boasts an alumni network of 42,000 graduates. It holds the following labels and accreditations: EESPIG, AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA and EFMD, as well as UNWTO.TedQual (United Nations) in the field of tourism.

