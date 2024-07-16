Exceller Books Announces International Excellence Award Winners for 2024 in Various Categories

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 16: Exceller Books announces another worthy bunch of awardees for the International Excellence Award, a luminous accolade celebrating writers' extraordinary contributions across various disciplines. This honorarium illuminates the literary and academic realms, casting a spotlight on the brilliance of distinguished authors.

In the 'Category of Female Writers,' 11 exemplary voices have been awarded. Among them, Dr Reemanshu Bansal, penning under Juju's Pearls, captivates with "Momsie Popsie Diary 2.0: Reimagining Life's Tapestry". Patricia Eyamba's journey is vividly chronicled in "I Have Come a Long Way", while Shyambala enchants with "The Mystic Agency". Momi Borah's "Mirage", Bhavana Atmakuri's "Impactful Quotes", and Anu Bhattacharya's "SHE - A Collection of Short Stories", each offers unique perspectives. Dr Aashita Patel delves into cultural depths with "Knowing India's Culture to Indian", and Kashish's "The Two One-sided Lovers" tugs at heartstrings. Mrs. Lady Abeke's "Living My Dreams", Amara Ndisi's "Hugging Diamonds", and Dr Richa Verma's "Elements of Confessional Poetry" round out this illustrious category.

In the 'Male Writers Category,' Exceller Books salutes the extraordinary prowess of Dr Sudhir Hasamnis with "Chitrakathi: Jungle Photo Stories". Sri Harsha Koparthi's "An Elite Dream", Vipul Vijay's "Angel of Destruction", and Balamurugan K.A.'s "A Man Eater in Kasan Kadu" demonstrate storytelling at its finest. Shubhan Dattanand Balvally's "Flood of Blood 2 - Bloodhounds Rising", Rajiv Mathur's "Pocket Square", and Utso Bhattacharyya's "Nishiddha Avisar" offer gripping narratives. Michael Owhoko's "Workplace Rats", Dr Stephen Joseph's "Controlling My Life?", Uzochukwu Ohanele's "Lead Me To The Mountaintop", Paul Kofi Peprah's "The Sacred Secret of Human Life", Through Jesus Christ, David Ngasura Tuei's "The Once Powerful Talai Clan: A Trail of Tears", and E.T. Benedict's "The Second World War of the US Army" with two additional works, contribute richly to literature.

Under the 'Category of Poets,' seven luminaries illuminate the poetic world. Prof. (Dr) Kum Kum Ray's "Shades of Resilience", Aswathy J B's "Karutha Pookkal Viriyunnidam", and Vipanjeet Kaur's "Wizened Existence: An Anthology", reflect profound thought. Ashi Dahiya's "Hot at Times", Tanushi Singh's "Heart in a Hurricane", Moulinath Goswami's "Nawabgunj", and Abhishek Kumar Singh's "Abstract", KVS Pranav Kumar's "Wings to the Wind: Poems of a Lost Bird's Quest and Return", each resonate with lyrical beauty.

In the realm of 'Research & Development for Research-Based Writing,' eleven scholars are feted. Dr Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala's "Geography of Ramayana", Subharun Pal's "The Turing Legacy", and Dr Stephane Narcis' exploration of Multiculturalism, Education, and Identity stand out. Dr T. Naresh Babu's Talent "Management", Shree Shambav's "Journey of Soul - Karma", Jyothi Abraham's "Forensic Evidence and Right Against Self-Incrimination XVI", Vandana Sharma's study on Aplastic Anemia, Dr Zafar Azeem's "Barefoot Running", Dr Satheesh K's work on facial neuropathy, Messeret Wolde Michael's "SEX: Untold Stories", and Nwobi Obiora Isaac's "The Nigeria-Biafra War", each contribute significantly to the academic sphere.

Within the 'Academic Reference/Textbook Writers' category, four exceptional minds are lauded. Apart from K.K. Bajaj's "Mera Romaanchak Vany Jeevan", Peters Orinate Onia's "Step By Step Interpretation of Arterial Blood Gas for Student Nurses", Dr Parul Nagar's "A Handbook On Research Methodology And Basic Microeconomic Principles In Practice'', and Margarito Callao's works on Algebra and Statistics, each offers vital knowledge.

Finally, in the 'Young Adult Writers' category, Janushi Raichura's "The Fourth Boy" emerges as a beacon of youthful creativity, inspiring a new generation of writers.

Exceller Books invites the world to celebrate these literary paragons, each an embodiment of excellence and a testament to the transformative power of words.

