Exceptional Skin Rejuvenation Results through Radio Frequency Microneedling, vouches Dr. Anju Methil, Skin and Shape Clinic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Beautiful, supple and flawless skin is a dream for most people. They keep trying new ointments and cosmetic skin treatments to get flawless skin. Microneedling is a preferred non-surgical procedure that rejuvenates the skin by stimulating collagen and improving the skin's texture. It is an affordable, safe and quick procedure with no downtime.

Additionally, microneedling when performed with Morpheus 8 MNRF improves the skin's texture, and delivers exceptional results. The technique involves a device called Morpheus 8 MNRF with hundreds of short microthin needles that make microscopic injuries to the skin.

Sharing her views on the RF microneedling procedure, Dr. Anju Methil, a practicing dermatologist and Co-founder of Skin and Shape clinic in Andheri, Mumbai, states, ‘I recommend RF microneedling to most of my customers who wish to improve their skin texture through a non-invasive procedure. My patients and I are very satisfied with the results of this procedure as the skin becomes smoother, firmer and youthful.'

Mrs. Vishaka Goyal (co-founder of Clinicspots, a doctor discovery platform) states, ‘Dr. Anju Methil is a highly skilled skin specialist and has loyal patients. She is well-versed with the latest skin and cosmetic procedures, which are a class apart.'

Her expertise in innovative Radio Frequency Microneedling (RF microneedling), a groundbreaking procedure that combines traditional microneedling with the application of radiofrequency energy, is what sets her apart. Her patients are satisfied with their rejuvenated, supple, and youthful skin after the RF microneedling treatments.

Morpheus 8 MNRF targets deep skin layers that cause sagging skin and triggers collagen production essential to rectify the underlying fat and skin. The whole process takes fewer sittings compared to other skin enhancing. The patients witness significant improvements in skin texture, tone and firmness with minimal downtime.

Dr. Anju Methil performs RF Microneedling procedures on the face, neck and chest to address skin concerns such as wrinkles, acne, scars, sagging and fine lines, ageing lines and sun damage.

A 28-year-old patient shares her experience with an RF Microneedling procedure at the Skin and Shape Clinic. She states that after two 45-minute sessions of this procedure, she witnessed a total rejuvenation of her facial skin. The scars had disappeared, and the skin was smoother and tighter. Her face gained a tight and supple look. There was no downtime or discomfort during these sessions. She regained her confidence in her looks and feels very positive and is grateful to Dr. Anju Methil for recommending and proceeding with the RFMicroneedling.

She treats patients from varied age groups who require treatments for varied ailments and cosmetic corrections. Dr. Anju Methil has earned the reputation of having a patient-centric approach, and ensures that all her patients receive her personalized treatments, tailored to their unique needs and desires.

She believes that precise diagnosis, customized reliable and effective treatment with loving care are the golden rules to follow when treating any skin ailment. She practices as per this statement. She is an exceptional dermatologist who treats patients with cosmetic dermatology, focusing on facial rejuvenation, Botox, fillers pigmentation, body sculpting, hair transplantation, breast reshaping or facial reshaping.

About Dr. Anju Methil

Dr. Anju Methil credits her skills to the training and guidance she received from the world's best dermatologists and plastic surgeons. She is one of the best dermatologists in Mumbai and has over 28 years of experience, and is one of the founders of Skin and Shape Clinic in Mumbai, she has earned many prestigious awards and recognition like the Customer Satisfaction Award in 2014, the Nykaa Best Clinic Award in 2015, the Times Health Survey Aesthetic Medicine Award in 2017, and the Top 50 Dermatologists in 2020.

