Excitement Builds as ASTCL Inaugural Season Draft Day Takes Place

New Delhi [India], November 20:On November 6, the All Stars Tennis Ball Cricket League (ASTCL) kicked off its inaugural season with a thrilling Draft Day event. Eight dynamic teams were officially formed, ready to compete for supremacy in this star-studded league. The teams drafted on this exciting day include:

Chennai Ninjas

Punjab Bulls

Pune Falcons

Rajasthan Jaguars

Delhi Dragons

Mumbai Kings

Avni Tigers

Gujarat Lions

The event was filled with energy and entertainment, culminating in a vibrant press conference where team owners, players, and league officials shared their excitement for the upcoming season. Fans and spectators alike can't wait to see how these teams perform on the field!

Chennai Ninjas: The Team to Watch

The Chennai Ninjas have assembled a formidable squad, with an exciting mix of talent and star power. Leading the charge is Surya Sharma, the team's captain, who is no stranger to the spotlight, having garnered fame for his role in the web series Undekhi. With his leadership skills and experience, he's all set to steer the team to victory.

The roster also boasts players such as Manish Sharma, Manmeet Singh, E Niwas, Manohar Verma, Aadesh Chaudhary, Charandeep Singh, Asgar Khan, Jagdeep Gill, Manohar Verma, Jay Zaveri, Jaidev Kesti, and Anant Tyagi, all of whom bring their unique strengths and passion for the game to the field. Together, the Chennai Ninjas are poised to be a force to be reckoned with in the ASTCL.

Manish Sharma: A Visionary Leader Behind Chennai Ninjas

At the helm of the Chennai Ninjas is Manish Sharma, a well-respected entrepreneur with a proven track record in the sports and entertainment industries. Manish is the Founder of BCC Music Factory, Director at Occasionz 360 Artist Management Company, and the visionary behind the music festival IP “Sundowner Festival.” His dedication to promoting cricket and music, combined with his strategic business acumen, makes him the perfect leader for the Chennai Ninjas.

Manish's vision for Chennai Ninjas is to create not just a competitive team but a platform for young players to showcase their talent. He is joined by Kapil Singh, his joint team owner in ASTCL, and together they aim to elevate the team's performance and create unforgettable moments for their fans.

ASTCL: The League of Stars

ASTCL will quickly become the most anticipated cricket league, bringing together not just top-tier cricketers, but also some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry. This year, celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Raj Kundra, Arjun Bijlani, and Karan Wahi have joined the league, adding to the spectacle and excitement of the event.

With an electrifying blend of sports and entertainment, ASTCL promises to captivate audiences across the globe. Fans can expect high-octane matches, thrilling cricketing action, and an array of celebrity appearances.

This unique concept is by Bunty Walia, a seasoned entrepreneur and sports enthusiast. Bunty has brought together a remarkable league that blends the passion for cricket with the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. His journey in the world of sports has been defined by his vision to create a platform where entertainment and cricket collide, offering fans an unmatched experience.

Don’t Miss Out!

The All Stars Tennis Ball Cricket League is more than just a sporting event – it's a celebration of talent, entertainment, and star power. Get ready to cheer on the Chennai Ninjas and other exciting teams as they compete for the ultimate glory in this groundbreaking league. Stay tuned for exclusive updates and more!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor