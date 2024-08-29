Exciting Grand Launch of DHEE Hospital on Kanakapura Road, Bangalore

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 29: The grand inauguration of the 207-bed DHEE Super Specialty Hospital on Kanakapura Road marked a significant milestone for the community. The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao, who highlighted the pressing need for compassionate and service-oriented healthcare in today's commercial healthcare landscape.

In his inspiring address, Gundurao emphasized the critical role of hospitals like DHEE in complementing government efforts to elevate public health. He applauded Dr. Chandrasekar Chikkamuniyappa and his team for their unwavering commitment to public welfare, acknowledging their collaborative work with prominent NGOs such as Rotary and Vyasa Foundation. This partnership aims to deliver top-quality care while focusing on disease prevention.

Adding a touch of spirituality to the event, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankarji with his divine presence and profound insights for the occasion. He spoke about the holistic approach to health, blending a healthy mind with a healthy body and a deep connection to the soul. Gurudev stressed the importance of education, exercise, and a balanced diet in achieving well-being and lauded DHEE hospital's dedication to its service-driven mission. "Doctors are the gods of today. By taking precautionary measures, we can prevent diseases," Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankarji declared.

Dr. Chandrasekar Chikkamuniyappa, the visionary CEO of DHEE Hospitals, shared the hospital's mission to make quality medical care accessible to all. He highlighted their collaboration with Rotary and Vyasa Foundation to ensure affordable healthcare solutions. "Our commitment extends beyond just providing medical services; we are deeply engaged in various service initiatives with our NGO partners," Dr. Chikkamuniyappa said.

The DHEE Hospital is now equipped with cutting-edge facilities designed to deliver exceptional care and support the community's needs. The launch event was also attended by notable figures, including Educationist Dr. Gururaj Karajagi, AKS Asia Ambassador for Rotary Foundation, and philanthropist Ravishankar Dakoju, marking a day of celebration and hope for the future of healthcare in Bengaluru.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor