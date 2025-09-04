Exciting Onam Offers: Up to 50% Off on Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG Washing Machines

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: Kerala comes alive with colours, traditions, and festivities during Onam, a time of joy and renewal. Many people buy new appliances for themselves or as gifts, making the festival more memorable while enjoying special festive offers. If you decide to make chores easier with a brand-new washing machine, Bajaj Finserv's exclusive Onam offers are here for you. These deals let you buy branded washing machines at great prices and on Easy EMIs with flexible repayment tenure.

Festive offers on premium washing machines

Enjoy savings of up to Rs. 10,000 or discounts of up to 50% on top washing machine brands such as Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG. Get zero down payment, flexible EMI options starting as low as Rs. 833 on select models.

Bajaj Finserv makes purchasing simple and hassle-free. Choose from a network of 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, check your loan eligibility online in minutes, and bring home your washing machine with Easy EMIs.

Top washing machine models with EMI offers

Browse through a variety of models on Bajaj Mall. Pick what fits your budget and needs. Visit a nearby partner store to see it in person, choose your EMI plan, and take it home with easy monthly payments. Here are a few top models:

1. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load (STAINWASH PRO H 7.5 kg GREY 10YRMW 31631)

- EMI starting from: Rs. 1,583/month

- Price: Rs. 21,000

- Highlights: 7.5 kg capacity, 5 Star rating, fully automatic top load

2. LG 11.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load (P115ASLAZ)

- EMI starting from: Rs. 1,527/month

- Price: Rs. 21,990

- Highlights: 11.5 kg capacity, semi-automatic convenience

3. Samsung 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load (WA70BG4441BYTL)

- EMI starting from: Rs. 1,459/month

- Price: Rs. 22,500

- Highlights: 7 kg capacity, fully automatic top load

4. Samsung 8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Versailles Gray (WA80BG4441BDTL)

- EMI starting from: Rs. 2,200/month

- Price: Rs. 25,500

- Highlights: 8 kg capacity, fully automatic top load

5. Whirlpool 8.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Grey (360 BW PRO H 8 KG GRAPHITE 10YMW 31670)

- EMI starting from: Rs. 1,856/month

- Price: Rs. 26,450

- Highlights: 8.5 kg capacity, fully automatic top load

6. LG 8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load (T80AJMB1Z)

- EMI starting from: Rs. 2,300/month

- Price: Rs. 29,490

- Highlights: 8 kg capacity, fully automatic top load

Disclaimer: Specifications, availability, and prices of individual models may change and differ depending on location. For the latest and most accurate details, visit the nearest partner store.

Unlock greater savings with the Maha Bachat Calculator

Make the most of your festive shopping with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website. This helps you view:

- Exclusive brand discounts

- Additional offers from partner retailers

- EMI benefits

Select washing machines as your category, set a budget, and see all current washing machine offers in one place. The tool also helps you find nearby partner stores for added convenience.

Steps to purchase a washing machine with Bajaj Finserv

1. Explore top models online or at your nearest store.

2. Use the Maha Bachat Calculator to compare available deals.

3. Enter your mobile number to check EMI loan eligibility.

4. Select a repayment period ranging from 3 to 60 months.

5. Visit the store and complete your purchase with minimal documentation.

Upgrade smart this festive season

Celebrate Onam in true Kerala spirit by upgrading your home with a new washing machine. With Bajaj Finserv's exclusive festive offers, enjoy the joy of smart, affordable shopping.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor