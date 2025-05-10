Exclusive Breaking Report: ETT Limited Bags ₹65 Crore Mega Order — This ₹14 Stock Could Be the Next Multibagger!

A company in the Indian stock market is making headlines — one that could potentially multiply investors’ portfolios shortly. We’re talking about ETT Limited, a rapidly growing player in the digital media and social media marketing sector. The company has now captured even more attention following a game-changing deal.

ETT Limited has secured its biggest-ever contract — a massive ₹65 crore order from Hong Kong-based giant Chixin Technology Co. Limited.

The deal is focused on digital media and online marketing. Under this agreement, ETT Limited will handle SEO, social media marketing, PPC advertising, content marketing, email marketing, and website analytics & reporting through its unique business model. This single deal has boosted the company’s growth trajectory and placed it firmly on experts’ radar as a potential multibagger stock. The confirmation of this contract can also be found on the official BSE website.

This Undervalued ₹14 Stock Could Be the Next Multibagger: Strong Upside Potential Ahead

ETT Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE Code: 537707) and is trading at just around ₹14. With a market capitalisation close to ₹40 crore, it falls under the small-cap category. However, market experts believe this large international order is a turning point, likely to impact the stock price significantly and potentially push it into the multibagger category in the coming months.

Several top analysts predict that ETT’s share price could rise by 500% in the next 3 to 6 months, reaching ₹70, and by 2000% in the next 2 years, touching ₹280. Moreover, the stock is trading below its book value, making it a rare opportunity that savvy investors shouldn't ignore.

Strong History, Promising Future: ETT Limited's Credibility on the Rise

ETT Limited is no newcomer to the digital media space. The company has previously delivered several high-end projects for national and international clients. However, this new order won’t just boost revenue — it’s set to enhance the company’s operations, workforce, branding, and global reach. Such a high-value contract from a primary international market like Hong Kong signals a significant leap in ETT’s global credibility. Given the booming demand in the digital sector, the company is also expected to secure more projects shortly.

ExplosiveFinancialGrowth, Zero-Debt — ARareCombination

ETT Limited’s financial performance in recent years has been noteworthy. Compared to FY22–24, the company recorded a 375% jump in profits in FY23–24, and in Q1 of FY25 alone, profits surged by 650% year-over-year — an exceptional feat for a small-cap company. Importantly, ETT Limited is a zero-debt company, meaning it has achieved growth without financial liabilities — a significant green flag for investors. The company has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6 and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of nearly 1.

HighPromoterHolding, AttractiveValuations: SignsofValueUnlocking

The promoter holding in ETT Limited stands at around 65%, while Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIS) own about 10%, indicating strong confidence from both insiders and global investors. Regarding valuation metrics, while the standard PE ratio for real estate and allied industries hovers around 40, ETT Limited trades at a PE of just 17, suggesting it is still significantly undervalued. As the company’s growth story unfolds, value unlocking has massive potential.

TechnicalIndicatorsFlashStrongBuySignals

From a technical standpoint, ETT Limited is showing bullish signals. Key indicators such as RSI (Relative Strength Index) and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) are firmly in bullish territory, pointing towards a short-to-medium-term rally. Chart patterns show clear breakout levels, and a rise in trading volumes suggests that investors are beginning to accumulate the stock.

ARareOpportunityforInvestors

India’s digital media and tech space is poised for exponential growth in the coming decade. Amidst this backdrop, a profitable, zero-debt, and well-established company like ETT Limited — currently available for under ₹14 — is a golden opportunity that investors would be wise not to overlook. According to market analysts, investing in ETT Limited at this stage could potentially deliver multi-fold returns over the next few years.

