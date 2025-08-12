Exclusive Independence Day Deal on Washing Machines

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Independence Day is a time to celebrate freedom. And Independence Day offers are great if you plan to buy or upgrade your home appliances. Bajaj Finserv offers easy financing options on a wide range of products, including washing machines. Combine this with exclusive Independence Day offers at partner stores to buy the washing machine of your choice without straining your budget.

Reasons to buy a washing machine this Independence Day

* Take advantage of partner store discounts along with Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI plans for excellent savings.

* Modern washing machines are energy-efficient, quieter, and equipped with smart features that save time.

* Independence Day marks the beginning of the festive buying season, making it an ideal time to plan home improvements.

You can explore a wide range of models, compare features, and price on Bajaj Mall. Once you finalise the best fit online, you can complete your purchase at one of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India. Enjoy benefits like Easy EMIs, zero down payment on select models, and instant approval through the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, making your purchase smooth and budget-friendly. Bajaj Finserv's flexible financing options ensure a smooth, stress-free purchase.

Top washing machine brands and models

When it comes to choosing the perfect washing machine, Bajaj Finserv's partner stores offer a wide selection from trusted brands. Each brand brings its own set of features designed to meet different needs and budgets, making it easier for you to find the right fit for your home.

Explore these and many more models on Bajaj Mall, where you can compare features, prices, and EMI plans. With easy financing options from Bajaj Finserv and exclusive partner store offers, upgrading your washing machine has never been more convenient.

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

How to make the most of your washing machine purchase

* Compare features, not just price. Look for wash programs, capacity, energy efficiency, and spin speed.

* Consider your household size and laundry habits to choose the right capacity.

* Use Easy EMI wisely. Select a repayment plan that fits your budget without extra financial strain.

* Look out for exclusive deals. Some partner stores may offer free installation, extended warranty, or special discounts during the Independence Day sale.

