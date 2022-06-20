Exclusive look at SafeMoon V2 and RoboApe, the two meme coins on the heels of Dogecoin in the market

The world of cryptocurrency is one full of opportunities. Crypto tokens represent a massive opportunity for financial and economic growth for individuals and communities at large. Investors realize this, which is why they are constantly on the prowl for that next big coin to add to their portfolio. In the crypto world, one coin is enough to change a person's life for the better.

Of all the many crypto denominations, meme coins are currently gaining the most attention. This can be attributed to several factors. Meme coins themselves are notorious for being a currency affected by influencer actions on the internet, the most famous of them being self-proclaimed "Dogefather" Elon Musk. SafeMoon V2 (SFM) and RoboApe (RBA) are the two underdog meme tokens on the verge of eclipsing the OG meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE), in the market. In this piece, we take a look at the three cryptos.

Dogecoin (DOGE) It is impossible to talk about meme coins without mentioning Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies inspired by popular internet memes and events and, as such, do not command respect from significant players in the crypto space. However, the cryptos are quickly taking over the crypto market, a development that many refer to as the "rise of meme coins" in the crypto community.

What Is Dogecoin (DOGE)Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that, like other meme assets, is based on an internet meme, in this case, a Shiba Inu dog. Initially starting as a joke to poke fun at the crypto industry, Dogecoin (DOGE) has grown to become one of the world's biggest cryptocurrencies with a loyal and lively community of enthusiasts.

Some features of Dogecoin (DOGE) include fast transactions and low transaction fees, which makes the token ideal for mainstream adoption as a form of payment. In fact, it is already utilized as an online tipping system in the Dogecoin (DOGE) Reddit community. The token can also be bought, traded and swapped for other cryptos on several exchanges. It is the biggest meme coin and is currently a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap.

SafeMoon V2 (SFM)There are certain features that separate an excellent DeFi project from a not so excellent one. These features are pretty easy to spot. A good DeFi project must provide solutions to existing problems in the DeFi space. It should offer benefits that elevate the DeFi ecosystem to the next level, and it must abide by the rules of DeFi, such as decentralization and accessibility. SafeMoon V2 (SFM) ticks all these boxes.

What Is SafeMoon V2 (SFM) SafeMoon V2 (SFM) is a BEP-20 token that runs on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. It is neither a utility nor governance token, and this feature separates it from other altcoins.

The token, however, possesses some unique qualities, such as a 10 per cent tax every time a SafeMoon V2 token is sold. Half of the tax is proportionally split among SafeMoon V2 (SFM) holders, while the rest is put in a liquidity pool.

RoboApe (RBA)The arrival of RoboApe (RBA) signals the advent of a new chapter in the DeFi space, one where users can achieve economic and financial growth through DeFi products, applications and services. Never has there been a project like this before, and its arrival in the market is sure to stir excitement all around.

What Is RoboApe (RBA)RoboApe (RBA) is a meme token with exceptional utility, designed to give more than it takes to members of its community. Through a diverse set of services, RoboApe (RBA) will revolutionalize the crypto space and provide its community members with the right tools to achieve financial growth.

Some features to look forward to from the RoboApe (RBA) project include RoboApe (RBA) merch, Charity Games and Events, amongst others. The project's native token, RBA, is currently on presale and available for purchase by interested parties. To not miss out on its various benefits and incentives, use the link below.

