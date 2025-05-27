Exclusive Media Screening of A Song for ERESHA Unveils a Poetic Fusion of Bharatanatyam and Cinema

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 27: Art Centrix Space, Vasant Kunj, played host to an intimate and evocative screening of A Song for ERESHA, the latest cinematic creation from acclaimed Bharatanatyam exponent Savitha Sastry and award-winning director AK Srikanth. The special preview, held on the evening of May 21, brought together a discerning audience including members of the media, cultural influencers, and film and performing arts fraternity.

Slated for a theatrical and OTT release across the United States, UK and Canada in August 2025 and later in India, A Song for ERESHA is a landmark production that seamlessly blends classical Indian dance with deeply resonant storytelling. The film follows the complex emotional journey of Eresha, the revered head of a prestigious arts institute, whose unexpected romantic entanglement leads to a dramatic unraveling of the institution she built and of her own inner world.

Crafted in the cinematic style reminiscent of masters like Satyajit Ray and Balu Mahendra, the film has been described as "poetry in motion." It stars Savitha Sastry in the titular role, and features a predominantly female cast, including over a hundred classical dancers from across India. The film also marks the debut of Bengali actress Mayurakshi Sen, with compelling performances by Mekha Rajan and Arshya Lakshman in key roles.

Adding to the immersive experiences are evocative soundtracks composed by Abhay Nayampally, a Grammy nominee and protege of the legendary Mandolin U. Srinivas. The musical score builds on Nayampally's collaborative work with global artists like Tom Schuman of Spyro Gyra.

Directed and written by AK Srikanth- who received accolades for Slow Rivers (Florence Film Awards 2023) and Colors: White (New York International Film Awards 2021) - A Song for ERESHA is a cinematic tribute to the expressive power of Indian classical arts, both on stage and on screen.

Commenting on the essence of the film, Director AK Srikanth said, "A Song for Eresha isn't about art or artists- it's an intense exploration of what it means to be human. It captures the full spectrum of emotion: the joy of triumph, the sting of regret, and the delicate balance between light and darkness, logic and emotion. I envisioned it as visual poetry, brought to life by an extraordinary cast and crew, with the goal of bringing powerful storytelling back to the heart of cinema."

Reflecting on her role, Savitha Sastry shared, "Portraying Eresha was one of the most exhilarating challenges of my career. The character's journey through love, passion, and vulnerability pushed me to explore emotional depths I've rarely touched on screen."

The preview screening was a resounding success, sparking engaging conversations among attendees about the film's emotional depth, artistic execution, and cultural relevance. A Song for ERESHA not only reaffirms Savitha Sastry and AK Srikanth's commitment to pushing the boundaries of Bharatanatyam but also marks a bold step in reimagining traditional Indian art forms for a global audience. As the film prepares for its international release, it promises to leave an indelible mark on both the classical arts and indie cinema landscapes.

