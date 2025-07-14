Exclusive Recognition: National Business Ratna Award 2025

New Delhi [India], July 14: In a prestigious moment of honor, the National Business Ratna Award 2025 has been conferred upon exceptional leaders and enterprises who have demonstrated remarkable contributions to India's economic growth. This exclusive recognition celebrates innovation, integrity, and impact across diverse sectors, reinforcing excellence in the nation's business landscape.

Dr. KUILJEIT UPPAAL

Image Scientist, Founder & CEO—Krea

Scientific Innovation Excellence & Global Impact Award 2025

Dr. Kuiljeit Uppaal is the World's First Image Scientist, a Pilot, Entrepreneur, Author, Educationist and Creative Director. Her expertise and innovations in the Science of PRIM have revolutionised psychosocial, interpersonal and affective capacities of individuals from all walks of life, advance self-management skills and effectively combat challenges. She continually advances the frontiers of science, creating innovative solutions with transformative impact across industries. In recognition of her exceptional contributions and global work, Dr. Kuiljeit has been honoured with numerous national and international awards and accolades.

SkidTech Engineering Private Limited

Pioneering Entrepreneur in Engineering & Tourism

SkidTech Engineering Private Limited is a pioneering company at the intersection of advanced engineering and visionary tourism development. Renowned for its expertise in the LPG and Propane industry, SkidTech offers comprehensive solutions including the design, fabrication, installation, and maintenance of LPG Bottling Plants and Auto LPG Dispensing Stations. The company has successfully executed major international LPG terminal projects in the Maldives, Tanzania, and Somaliland, reinforcing its position as a trusted name in energy infrastructure.

Beyond engineering, SkidTech is also the force behind the Karapuzha Adventure Zone—an iconic adventure tourism destination located beside the scenic Karapuzha reservoir in Wayanad, Kerala. This flagship initiative reflects the company's commitment to eco-tourism, sustainable development, and local community empowerment. By investing in cutting-edge adventure attractions and world-class infrastructure, SkidTech is transforming the area into one of South India's leading adventure tourism hotspots.

With a dual focus on technical excellence and nature-based experiences, SkidTech continues to build a legacy of innovation, reliability, and responsible growth—both in the industrial and tourism sectors.

End Poverty

Vinod Kaushik – Founder & CEO

India's Most Acclaimed Civil Society Organisation to Follow 2025

Established in 2009, End Poverty is widely known for designing and delivering innovative solutions for the poor in India. The organisation strives to empower people for positive change and support them by finding solutions and making the right decisions. As one of India's most acclaimed organisations, End Poverty has made a notable impact, encouraging others to join the fight against poverty.

Dayal Opticals India Pvt Ltd

Highly Acclaimed Luxury Eyewear Venue 2025

India Is Finally Ready for the Eyewear Revolution

Dayal Opticals is India's leading destination for luxury eyewear, offering an expertly curated selection of the world's finest brands. With a legacy spanning over six decades, the brand is trusted by generations for its precision in optics, personalised service, and deep understanding of Indian consumer needs. Known for its uncompromising quality and premium experience, Dayal Opticals continues to set the standard for eyewear excellence in India.

Lucent Bio Medical

DAVINDER KHERA, FOUNDER

The Most Renowned Brand For Pathology Products 2025

Lucent Bio Medical is a leading brand in Histo-pathology, offering a diverse range of laboratory equipment, instrumentation and consumables for the pathology market from the world leaders. With a strong focus on bringing latest technologies at affordable price, Lucent Bio Medical is developing innovative diagnostic tools for effective yet faster cancer diagnosis. Presently, the company is continuously pushing boundaries, driving advancements in medical science. With its experienced leadership having around 30 years of experience in Histopathology, makes it your partner of choice.!!!

ARYAANYA PMC

Kirit Patel—Founder & CEO,

The Beyond Build Award—2025

Led by the visionary leader, Kirit Patel, Aryaanya aims to be India's largest and most reliable infrastructure project management consultancy company. Recognised for its innovative approaches, Aryaanya excels in delivering excellent projects, fostering growth and creating lasting changes. It envisions providing top-notch project management consultancy fuelled by the commitment and integrity to support developers.

ZIM LABORATORIES LIMITED

Mr. Zulfiquar Kamal (Co – Promotor & Director Finance)

Best Pharma Company in Generic Drug Innovation 2025

Counted among innovative pharma companies, ZIM Laboratories specialises in the development, manufacturing and supply of diverse generic drug innovation. It was established in the year 1989 and is known for its innovative drug delivery techniques and complex and differentiated generics.

COGENT Infotech

Anant Agrawal-Director of Marketing and Inside Sales

Corporate Leader of the Year 2025

Anant Agrawal, Director of Marketing and Inside Sales at Cogent Infotech, has been recognized as the Corporate Leader of the Year 2025 for his visionary leadership in leveraging emerging technologies to significantly enhance marketing effectiveness and drive sales growth. Anchored by a clear sense of purpose, Anant has cultivated a dynamic culture that inspires innovation and propels the company forward.

Cogent Infotech, a global IT consulting and workforce solutions provider, continues to thrive at the intersection of innovation and impact, with leaders like Anant shaping its forward momentum.

MIRA Integrated Marcom Services

Capt Anand Dandapani -Founder and Chief Dreamer

Best Corporate Event Management Company 2025

A unique event management company, Mira IMS, plans events with holistic and immersive engagement strategies. The company caters for a wide range of events, from business conferences to product launches, and the company strives to create memorable moments that perfectly align with the clients' objectives.

Jadooz LLP—A Citara Company

Founded by Rahul Nehra – MD and Founder of Citara Group

Best Emerging Kids Edutainment Destination

Jadooz LLP, a Citara Company, is a leading edutainment destination for kids. The company always fosters learning and creativity, providing unique experiences and making education fun and accessible. The team's innovative approach has made them a favourite among many kids and parents, promoting holistic development and growth.

Visaman Global Sales Limited

Impact Recognition: India's Most Innovative Brand To Follow 2025

A dynamic company involved in international trade, Visaman Global Sales Limited offers a wide range of products and services. The company is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, aiming to establish itself as an industry leader. It was established in 2025, and today it holds vast experience in steel products.

