Exclusive: Recruitment tech startup EarlyJobs AI set to raise USD 2 million in pre-Series A

Ramnagar (Karnataka) [India], November 24: EarlyJobs AI, the fast-growing AI recruitment platform founded in 2024, is preparing to raise $2 million in its upcoming pre-Series A round, according to people familiar with the development. The company has already received soft commitments from a group of early-stage institutional and strategic investors, marking strong confidence in the platform's model and rapid growth.

This planned round follows EarlyJobs AI's recent seed raise of ₹1.2 crore, funded entirely by one of its enterprise clients. Since launch, the company has built significant traction across India's hiring ecosystem, conducting more than 30,000 interviews, growing a network of over 300 freelance women recruiters, and achieving more than 200 percent growth in the past year. EarlyJobs AI also launched its franchise network in June 2025 and has already expanded to 22 franchise locations across the country.

Solving unmet hiring challenges for women, colleges, students, and employers

EarlyJobs AI's rise is driven by the very real gaps in India's employment landscape. Millions of women remain outside the workforce due to mobility challenges, childcare responsibilities, or lack of flexible work options. Colleges, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, struggle to establish structured placement systems. At the same time, companies face talent shortages and delays in sourcing job-ready candidates. Freshers often lack confidence and have anxiety before attending interviews this AI conducting 15 Min interview and giving feedback in details which is helping job seekers to get prepared

EarlyJobs AI is positioning itself as a unified solution across all these problem areas. For women, the platform offers remote freelance recruiter roles, flexible timings, and dedicated training modules so they can work from home and earn independently. For students, the platform provides mock interview preparation, AI skill assessments, and a

talent pool system that increases their visibility among HR teams. Colleges get access to structured placement workflows, assessment tools, and recruitment partnerships. Employers benefit from fast and reliable hiring, pre-screened candidates, and a tech-enabled process that improves speed and accuracy.

Building an AI-powered hiring ecosystem for India

The platform's AI engine evaluates candidates on communication, aptitude, and technical skill. Recruiters use the EarlyJobs AI dashboard to shortlist, screen, and submit candidates faster, while colleges use the system to track student readiness and drive placements. The company says its goal is to reduce hiring time and improve match accuracy at scale.

A high-growth market with rising demand

India's recruitment and staffing industry is growing at nearly 13 percent CAGR and is projected to reach USD 48 billion by 2030. Rising hiring needs, a growing youth population, and the shift toward AI screening tools provide a large market for platforms that combine technology with local execution.

EarlyJobs AI plans to use its next round of funding to expand franchise operations across Indian districts, onboard 10,000 freelance women recruiters, and scale its AI hiring engine. The company also aims to deepen college partnerships, accelerate high-volume hiring programs, and strengthen its data-driven talent pipeline.

Founder's vision

Saurav Kumar- Founder and CEO said the platform was built to help job seekers from smaller cities access real opportunities and to help companies find talent quickly and transparently. Co-founder and CTO Prashob added that the AI assessment engine is designed to give companies a clearer picture of candidate capabilities while helping students understand their strengths and improve employability. Students get structured assessments and interview preparation, women get flexible earning opportunities remotely, and companies get quality talent on time. We are building a hiring ecosystem that works for everyone," he said.

The company plans to significantly expand its district-level footprint and support remote work opportunities and at least 10,000 freelance women recruiters in the next phase of growth.

With soft commitments already underway, EarlyJobs AI is preparing for one of the most meaningful HRTech fundraises in the early-stage segment this year, positioning itself as a key player in India's next phase of tech-enabled recruitment..

