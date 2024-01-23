Executive Coach Smita Das Jain Co-Authors Chapter in the International Bestseller, "Cracking the Rich Code: Vol 12" Endorsed by Tony Robbins

India PR Distribution

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 23: Executive Coach and Personal Empowerment Life Coach Smita Das Jain has contributed a transformative chapter to the international best-selling book series, "Cracking the Rich Code: Vol 12." The globally acclaimed book, curated by personal development luminary Jim Britt, boasts the endorsement of celebrated life and business strategist Tony Robbins and features a foreword by legendary motivational speaker Brian Tracy.

In her thought-provoking chapter, titled "Destiny by Design: The Empower Yourself Blueprint to Success," Smita shares a deeply personal journey from the corporate corridors of uncertainty to achieving global recognition as an executive and life coach. Her narrative weaves through the intricacies of a mindset shift, offering readers practical principles to inspire them toward success.

The chapter is not just a recounting of personal triumphs; it's an invitation to redefine success on one's terms. Smita's distilled lessons resonate with the essence of empowerment, encouraging readers not just to dream but to take actionable steps, building a career rooted in passion, purpose, and profitability. Emphasizing her commitment to empowering others, Smita has made her chapter available for free download, inviting more individuals to take control of their destiny and manifest success. Readers may download the chapter here.

An alumna of SRCC and IIM Indore, Smita Das Jain brings over 17 years of rich corporate and entrepreneurial experience to her coaching practice. As an ICF-accredited Professional Certified Coach (PCC), an Executive Coach, Personal Empowerment Life Coach and NLP Practitioner, Smita has dedicated over 1200 hours to one-on-one client coaching in less than three years, guiding >230 middle, senior and CXO level professionals in communication, time management, strategic thinking, conflict management, team building and career transition matters.

Specializing in empowering individuals to speak with confidence, enhance their executive skills, and transform their passion into a profession, Smita's niche approach resonates with a client base of 230+ individuals across seven countries. Her Empower Yourself Coaching Programs empower executives to get better at what they do so that they emerge leaders sooner than envisaged and become the best professional version of themselves. More details of Smita's Empower Yourself coaching services can be found on her website.

As a co-author of "Cracking the Rich Code: Volume 12," Smita's chapter stands out alongside the distilled wisdom of 21 successful thought leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide. Smita has also made the electronic version of the book available at a limited-time discounted price of INR 299(USD 3.78 for international readers) on Smita Das Jain's book page. With a symphony of wisdom, the book provides readers with actionable insights to empower themselves.

For media inquiries or to request an interview with Smita Das Jain, please reach out at smitadjain@lifecoachsmitadjain.com.

