Exhibition ‘From Port to Pride’ Held as Part of New Mangalore Port Authority’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Mangalore(Karnataka) [India], November 15: As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), a special exhibition titled “From Port to Pride” was inaugurated by Dr A. V. Ramanna, Chairman, New Mangalore Port Authority, in the presence of Rev. Fr. Praveen Martis, SJ, Vice-Chancellor, St. Aloysius (Deemed to be) University, Mangalore.

The exhibition told the story of Mangalore through three defining elements: the courage of Rani Abbakka II, the evolution of the New Mangalore Port, and a hundred years of cashew exports that have shaped the region's identity and economy. Conceptualised as a narrative of Mangalore's growth and spirit, “From Port to Pride” reflected how history, trade, and community together defined the city's journey from a coastal harbour to a global maritime hub.

A major attraction was the sand art installation by Mumbai-based artist Mr Rohit Patil, inspired by the design of the ₹50 commemorative coin released to mark 50 glorious years of NMPA.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr A. V. Ramanna, Chairman, NMPA, said:

“This exhibition beautifully captured the essence of Mangalore – its history, resilience, and progress. As we celebrated 50 years of the Port, we also celebrated the people and stories that made it possible from Rani Abbakka's courage to the enterprise of our cashew workers. The journey from the first vessel in 1975 to today's world-class port truly reflected Mangalore's spirit of pride.”

Rev. Fr. Praveen Martis, SJ, Vice-Chancellor, St. Aloysius (Deemed to be) University, added:

“Mangalore's story is one of inspiration where courage, commerce, and community come together. This exhibition was a wonderful initiative that not only honoured our past but also encouraged participation and creativity among people of all ages.”

The exhibition was hosted at Sahodaya Hall, St. Aloysius (Deemed to be) University Campus, Mangalore, and remained open to visitors on November 14th and 15th, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

As part of the celebrations, visitors also participated in an interactive community painting activity on the theme of the Port, which was open to people of all age groups, inviting everyone to express their connection to Mangalore through art.

For more information, please visit their profile: www.instagram.com/newmngport

