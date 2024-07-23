Exhicon announces Pune's Largest, State-of-the-Art Convention & Exhibition Centre

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 23: Exhicon is proud to announce the development of Pune's premier Convention & Exhibition Centre, an expansive, multi-purpose venue that sets a new standard for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities in the city. Spanning a total project area of 300,000 square feet, this cutting-edge complex will be located in the heart of Pune, offering unparalleled amenities and flexibility for a wide range of events.

Venue Highlights:

* Expansive Facilities: The centre boasts Pune's biggest convention area with 60,000 square feet of air-conditioned space, semi-permanent and permanent exhibition halls designed to host a variety of events, with 100,000 square feet of lush green lawns, perfect for large-scale events and a grand stage to enhance any outdoor occasion.

* Accommodation: With 25 well-appointed guest rooms, attendees can stay on-site, ensuring convenience and comfort.

* Ample Parking: The venue features parking capacity for up to 2,500 vehicles, making it accessible for large gatherings.

* Versatile Spaces: Equipped with both semi-permanent and permanent exhibition halls & large banquets, the centre is designed to host a variety of events, from intimate gatherings to grand banquets and corporate functions. An expansive kitchen area supports large catering needs, ensuring seamless service for weddings, conferences and social events.

Pune's Foremost Event Destination:

Positioned to be Pune's biggest venue for exhibitions, conventions, meetings, and live events, this dynamic facility is to be engineered to accommodate both physical and hybrid events. The centre's flexible infrastructure and modern amenities is to provide an ideal setting for any event, from high-profile corporate meetings to vibrant cultural festivals.

With its strategic location at Hadapsar in Pune, the first phase of this state-of-the-art venue is to be completed and open for bookings by December 2024. The second and final phase of the venue is to be opened by March 2025.

