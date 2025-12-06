Exotica One 32: Noida's Premium IT & Commercial Project Set to Redefine Sector 132

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6: Noida has rapidly transformed into one of India's most sought-after real estate destinations, and Sector 132 is emerging as the crown jewel of this growth story. Contributing nearly 10% of Uttar Pradesh's GDP, this sector has become the preferred address for developers, investors, and corporates alike. In 2024 alone, Sector 132 recorded an impressive 45% surge in office leasing, driven by its proximity to IT corridors, exceptional infrastructure, and investor-friendly reforms under the Smart City program.

A Thriving IT & Business Ecosystem

Connectivity is just the beginning. Exotica One 32 Sector 132 is surrounded by a robust ecosystem of global corporations such as HCL, Infosys, Genpact, Adobe, Oracle, Microsoft, and TCS, as well as data centers like Sify creating constant demand for Grade A+ and Grade A++ office spaces. Complementing the corporate presence are prestigious educational institutions including Amity University, Shiv Nadar University, GD Goenka, and Bennett University, along with top schools like Step by Step, Genesis Global, and Somerville. Leading healthcare providers such as Max Super Speciality and Felix Hospital add another layer of convenience, making the sector a fully self-sustaining environment for professionals and their families.

Exotica One 32 - The Benchmark Office Destination

At the center of this transformation stands Exotica One 32, a one-of-its-kind Grade A++ office hub that blends cutting-edge architecture with lifestyle-centric planning. Strategically located on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the project offers unmatched connectivity:

- 10 minutes to DND Flyway

- 15 minutes to Yamuna Expressway

- Easy access to the upcoming FNG Expressway and Jewar International Airport

This connectivity places Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida within effortless reach, making it the preferred choice for companies looking for a future-ready corporate address.

Designed for Business, Enhanced by Lifestyle

Exotica One 32 is purpose-built for IT/ITES firms, MNCs, and ambitious startups offering Grade A++ office spaces with superior carpet efficiency, high floor-to-floor heights, and world-class building systems.

To complement work-life needs, 10% of FAR is allocated to F&B and retail, featuring:

- High-street retail and premium F&B outlets to serve employees, clients, and visitors

- AI-assisted smart parking solutions for seamless entry and exit

- LEED-Platinum-targeted design ensuring sustainability and lower operational costs

Future-Proof Investment

As companies shift from crowded hubs like Delhi and Gurugram to Noida, demand for premium IT/office spaces in Sector 132 continues to rise. Exotica One 32 promises higher rental yields, steady footfalls for its retail component, and long-term value appreciation for investors seeking secure growth.

Exotica One 32 is not just an office building it is a next-generation business hub that brings together productivity, convenience, and lifestyle under one roof.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor