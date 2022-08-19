Expand your business overseas with Opesh Consultancy Pvt Ltd founded by Opesh Singh and Megha Nath

The world of business is a sea with new fishes taking birth to mark their presence among the depth of the sea. With the changing times, the competition is getting harder with each passing day, and to make your firm survive, one needs to use different tactics. For those who don't have enough knowledge about how to take their company further and what all things can be done to make it big. Then, seeking guidance from the experts can be a great solution as they have years of experience and know the current trends in each industry. If you want to take advice from the best, then Opesh Singh and Megha Nath, founders of Opesh Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., can be great mentors.

Over time, many people have expanded their businesses with the support of Opesh Singh and Megha Nath. Through their firm, both founders are helping people to start their businesses worldwide as they hold 15 years of experience in the industry. They are helping Indian companies from reaching local to global. During the pandemic, they were able to help more than 50 companies with overseas business expansion and better market search. Brains behind the firm Opesh Singh is a businessman, investor, business coach, and author of eight business books, among which 'Setting Up Business in Africa', 'Do expert become rich', and 'Win Sales Game' are most loved by readers. While, Megha Nath is also an investor, businesswoman, business coach, and also author of the book titled 'Business in Africa'.

Both Opesh and Megha are not only helping people by consulting them even though they have multiple firms. They have also founded Opesh Store private limited, and they are helping people to export through their worldwide startup. With Opesh Store lot of people started exporting by the worldwide presence of Opesh Store and its international team support. Located in Jaipur, Opesh Group has been operational since 2005 and has emerged in the industry as a pioneer. Not only have they been contributing to the growth of businesses, but they have helped many children through 'Opesh Singh Foundation'. Through this, they are contributing to the welfare and education of the children along with financial support in India and Africa.

Talking about the work and services they provide, Opesh Singh shared, "For all the newcomers in the industry have to do good research about the market. New trends are emerging in the market; keeping up with the same is very important. To help such firms, we started with our consulting firm to help them expand nationally and internationally. I really thank Megha Nath for her great contribution to the firm because of her; the work process becomes smoother. Working with her has helped me to add to my experience as well. Nothing would be possible if Megha did not support the entire journey. We aim to serve and help people with our best knowledge and expand Indian businesses globally."

With the help of Opesh Singh and Megha Nath, many companies get better market research, business planning, business strategy, overseas expansion, and implementation by their worldwide team. So if you are among those who want to expand their business, then is the right place for you. Their experience would help you learn and grow from zero, reaching the top.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor