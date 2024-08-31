Expanding healthcare education network, Meril launches Satellite Academy in New Delhi

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 31: Meril, a global leader in medical technology and education, has announced the expansion of its healthcare education network with the establishment of the Meril Satellite Academy in New Delhi. This marks a significant step in its mission to elevate surgical standards and empower healthcare professionals across India and the world.

In today's rapidly evolving medical landscape, continuous education and hands-on training are essential for healthcare professionals. Understanding this crucial need, Meril Satellite Academies bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, offering a platform for professionals to refine their skills and collaborate globally. The new academy in New Delhi strategically decentralizes education, ensuring accessible, high-quality training across various regions.

The new academy boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced simulators and robotic systems, providing an immersive, hands-on learning experience. With lecture rooms, advanced audio-visual systems, and purpose-built simulation rooms, the academy creates a comprehensive learning environment integrating theoretical and practical training.

Manish Deshmukh, Chief Marketing Officer of Meril commented on the launch, "The establishment of the Meril Satellite Academy in Aerocity, New Delhi is a critical step towards making high-quality medical education more accessible to healthcare professionals across North India. This academy, equipped with the latest in medical technology and training tools, will enable professionals to stay ahead of the curve, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes. Our goal is to empower healthcare providers with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their fields, and this new academy is a testament to that commitment."

Meril's educational network already includes two prominent academies: the Vapi Academy in Gujarat, serving as the central hub for Meril's global educational initiatives, and the Kochi Academy in Kerala, strategically positioned to serve healthcare professionals in Southern India with cutting-edge facilities and specialized training programs.

Looking ahead, Meril is poised to expand its educational reach further with the upcoming launch of several new academies globally, including in Madrid (Spain), Philadelphia (USA), Seoul (Korea), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), and Kolkata (India).

These academies will extend Meril's commitment to providing high-quality medical education, empowering healthcare professionals worldwide to deliver the highest standards of patient care and advance surgical practices on a global scale.

