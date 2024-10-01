Expanding Horizons To Venture Into New Segments: LSI Group

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 1: LSI Group, a leading consultancy firm in India with more than two decades of experience in significant developments in the comprehensive services sector, has announced its expansion into two new segments: Engineering and Consultants and Mining and Metals. This strategic move aims to boost LSI Group's position as one of the industry's key players and a trusted partner for comprehensive and high-quality services. The company has retained and provides its services to notable government clients such as Haldia Petrochemical Ltd., the National Highways Authority of India, Indian Oil Corporation Limited and more. Its PAN India presence has allowed the company to develop a deep understanding of diverse industry landscapes, client needs, and market dynamics. Furthermore, this announcement also aims to enhance the services it offers its clients.

This recent growth and improvement of the engineering segment will encompass a broad range of engineering fields, offering consulting services that are unique to solve the problems that are inherent to modern engineering projects. The new Mining and Metals segment is aimed at addressing the changing and evolving requirements of the global mining industry. Additionally, the focus is directed on sustainable practices, innovative solutions, and optimization of the production process. To spearhead this new initiative, LSI Group has ventured to bring on Praveen Mishra as the Joint Managing Director, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the mining and metals industries. His leadership will effectively guide LSI Group in the achievement of its strategic directions in mining and metals Praveen Mishra as the Joint Managing Director from another Big Four consulting firm where he served in a similar capacity in global majors like ArcelorMittal and worked on projects for India such as MoS, MoC, NMDC, and others. Mishra's extensive experience in the mining and metals industries enables him to effectively lead LSI Group in achieving its strategic goals in the mining and metals sector.

In his capacity as the Joint MD, Praveen envisions future growth and sustainability being driven by three key pillars: innovation, internationalization, and sustainability. He stated, "We aim to create various PowerBI dashboards for the mining industry for rapid decision-making. Our geographical expansion plan is to expand in emerging markets, especially in Africa, West Asia, and the Middle East. Regarding sustainability, we are working on implementing low impact mining practices and circular economy solutions. These strategic plans are meant to keep LSI Group as a leader in the industry while creating value for our clients and shareholders and promoting sustainable mining across segments."

Further commenting on his new role at LSI Group, says "I am excited to bring to the table my expertise and help steer LSI Group to grow and become more reputable in the Mining and Metals sector. My aim is to strengthen LSI Group's reputation for their solutions and commitment to sustainability. We are proudly recognized as global leaders and continue to contribute toward the development of industry standards, and have offices in over 30 countries."

The decision of LSI Group to venture into these sectors highlights the firm's strategic direction to meet industry trends and client requirements. The formation of the Mining and Metals & Engineering segments is anticipated to not only improve LSI Group's service offerings but also strengthen the company's position as a premier advisor in these critical sectors. As the company enters this new phase, LSI Group is well positioned to make a difference.

About LSI Group

LSI Group is a top consultancy firm which offers a wide range of services in India including financial advisory, engineering, resolution, and valuation services. Established in 1997, LSI Group has their headquarters in Kolkata while having a Pan India presence with their offices in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The company has become a one stop provider of comprehensive services in Debt Syndication, Issue Management, Private Equity Advisory, Financial Restructuring, M&A Advisory, Engineering Consultancy specializing in Mining, and Valuation Services.

Over two decades of experience, LSI Group is highly committed to excellence and takes pride in being trusted partners for comprehensive high-quality services. The highly motivated team at the company embodies LSI Group's core values of "Creating Value, Partners in Growth". LSI Group is focused on the delivery of excellent services to its clients and is committed to the promotion of economic growth through the provision of efficient solutions in the local and global market.

