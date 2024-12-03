Expansion in South-Asia: tesa Opens New Hubs in India

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: tesa, an international manufacturer of innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, proudly announces the opening of new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. This strategic expansion highlights tesa's commitment to enhancing its presence in India's manufacturing sector and aligns with its growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region.

By investing in these new offices, tesa also demonstrates its long-term commitment to India, aiming to foster closer partnerships and enhance service capabilities for its rapidly expanding customer base across key industrial corridors.

Andreas Gunnestrand, President of Asia Pacific, remarked, "The opening of our new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy for the Asia Pacific region. These locations will not only bolster our operational capabilities but also enhance our ability to innovate and engage more effectively with our customers."

New spaces for close customer collaboration and innovation

The new corporate office in Mumbai spans 8,800 square feet, designed to meet global standards, and will strengthen tesa's foothold in western India, particularly in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Bengaluru office is strategically located to support the growing electronics and automotive sectors in South India, especially in Karnataka and Eastern Tamil Nadu.

Sustainability lies at the heart of tesa's operations in India, shaping all business activities at its various locations. Notably, the Chennai facility operates self-sufficiently thanks to solar panel installations. Recognizing India as a strategic growth market, this expansion highlights tesa's dedication to fostering a sustainable future while contributing to the broader development narrative within the Asia-Pacific region. With the addition of these new offices, tesa now operates from four key locations in IndiaMumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and Bengaluruallowing the company to strengthen connections with its customers and markets while advancing its ambitious growth plans.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor