Expansions planned in renewable energy capacities in Eastern India by 2030 to be supported by strong demand from the C&I segment

Kolkata (West Bengal) / New Delhi [India], December 5: Eastern India is poised to become a high-growth hub for renewable energy, as underscored at a high-level dialogue in Kolkata organised by FICCI. The region is witnessing increasing momentum toward large-scale clean energy adoption, driven by policy focus, improving infrastructure, and rising industrial and commercial demand.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL) together with AMPIN Energy Transition and in collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation India, along with key industry leaders, highlighted how policymakers, utilities, developers, and stakeholders are jointly working to unlock Eastern India's renewable energy potential. The discussions focused on accelerating capacity addition, strengthening grid integration, and steering the region's transition toward a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready energy ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, FICCI and CRISIL convened a high-level dialogue in Kolkata on Renewable Energy Transition for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Consumers in the Eastern Region, bringing together policymakers, regulators, utilities, developers and industry leaders. With rising industrial demand, evolving state policies and growing interest in competitive green power, the East is poised to play a pivotal role in India's clean-energy trajectory.

Delivering the inaugural address, Arun Goyal, former Secretary to Government of India and former member of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) added that If India's Eastern Region has to transform its renewables potential into reliable industrial power, we must not only build capacity, we must build connectivity. Unless intrastate network bottlenecks are resolved and transmission infrastructure modernised with private participation, even the best-capacitated solar or wind projects cannot deliver for C&I consumers.

In his opening session, Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Co-Chair, FICCI Renewable Energy CEOs Committee and Founder, CEO & Managing Director, AMPIN Energy Transition, highlighted that Eastern India's renewable push is gaining traction as more states introduce investor-friendly policies and industries seek to adopt low-carbon operations. The eastern region hosts some of India's biggest load centres, and renewables are now among the most cost-effective energy sources for C&I customers. With penetration still at 1-18%, the growth opportunity is massive. Our ₹5,000 crore investment outlay across the eastern states of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar underscores our commitment to powering this transition and strengthening the region's clean energy future.

He noted that across India, RE adoption is increasingly being driven by C&I consumers who are focused on lowering energy costs and improving long-term sustainability. He said, "The renewable energy transition in Eastern India is no longer an aspiration, it is a rapidly unfolding reality. As more states open up and policies mature, C&I consumers now have a historic opportunity to cut costs, decarbonize, and reshape the region's industrial future. Industry today isn't just aiming for compliance; it is aiming for 100% green. With emerging technologies, gigafactories, and flexible models like open access and VPPA, the roadmap is clearer than ever."

Representing state-level leadership, Syedain Abbasi, Chairman, Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd, emphasised that Eastern India is witnessing rapid expansion of renewable infrastructure, supported by state initiatives such as grid strengthening, rooftop solar promotion and storage-ready planning. He underlined that states like Assam are working to create a balanced energy ecosystem capable of meeting rising industrial demand. He noted, "The renewable energy transition in Eastern India is no longer a distant goal, it is an accelerating shift led by strong policy reforms, new investments, and the rising green ambition of C&I consumers." Abbasi further highlighted that global markets are moving towards advanced storage, manufacturing integration, and innovation-driven RE adoption, making technology a critical pillar for the East's future.He added, "From emerging storage technologies to gigafactories and green manufacturing, the next leap in the East's energy journey lies in innovation."

Addressing the importance of grid stability, Sanjiv Shrivastava, ED Commercial, Damodar Valley Corporation, explained that India's energy transition requires synchronised development of RE capacity, storage, flexible demand management and modernization of grid operations. He noted that Eastern India's industrial belt provides a strong foundation for RE-linked economic expansion. He said, "Eastern India stands at a pivotal moment, where rising renewable capacity, smarter grid management and storage technologies must converge to balance daytime surplus and evening peaks." Shrivastava emphasised that C&I leadership in technology adoption will shape regional competitiveness and resilience. He stated, "For C&I consumers, the path to competitiveness lies in long-term RE adoption, storage integration and collaborative partnerships with developers.

" Providing a national perspective, Alok Kumar, Former Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, noted that C&I consumers across India are driving major shifts in the demand for clean, reliable and cost-competitive power. He stated that industries adopting flexible and firm RE-backed solutions are expected to lead India's transition to a low-carbon economy. He said, "For India's energy transition to accelerate, C&I consumers must become the vanguards, driving renewable adoption not just for sustainability, but for competitiveness, compliance and national obligation." Speaking on the potential of the Eastern region, Kumar noted that emerging technologies, clear regulatory pathways and stronger grid capacity will unlock large-scale RE deployment. He added, "Eastern India has immense potential to unlock renewable energy at scale. With clearer regulations, stronger grid integration, and emerging technologies like storage, VPPs and gigafactories, C&I players can secure long-term cost visibility and meet ESG targets."

From a regulatory standpoint, S. K. Chatterjee, Chief, Regulatory Affairs, CERC, highlighted that India's future energy system will rely heavily on flexibility, decentralised solutions and advanced digital technologies. He referenced global practices where smart grids, VPPs and responsive demand play a key role in integrating higher shares of renewables. He noted, "India's renewable future will be powered not just by generation, but by flexibility. As solar grows and grid patterns shift, C&I consumers will play a pivotal role through demand-side participation, virtual power plants and smarter access to green power." Chatterjee added that supportive regulations paired with emerging technologies will allow Eastern India to position itself as an investment-ready, sustainable market. He said, "With supportive regulations, emerging RE technologies and gigafactory-driven innovation, Eastern India can unlock a sustainable, investment-ready energy ecosystem."

Representing the state utility perspective from Odisha, Dr. Satyapriya Rath, Managing Director, GRIDCO, noted that Eastern India has traditionally supplied conventional power to the country and is now poised to lead in renewable and flexible generation as well. He explained that with policy alignment, utility readiness and industrial demand, the region is well-positioned for a major shift. He said, "Eastern India stands at a defining moment. From being the powerhouse of conventional energy, we now have the opportunity to lead a cleaner, greener and more resilient future."He emphasised that collaboration across developers, regulators, industries and utilities is crucial to accelerating adoption. Rath stated, "Unlocking renewable energy for C&I consumers demands collaboration, regulators enabling, developers innovating, industries adopting smart green solutions, and utilities strengthening the grid."

Joy Chakrabarty, Divisional Engineer, West Bengal Renewable Energy Development Agency (WBREDA), backed by WBREDA's publicly available mission and role, said "For Eastern India to truly unlock the potential of Green Open Access and distributed renewables, state led agencies like WBREDA must ensure that regulatory clarity, grid readiness and enabling infrastructure go hand in hand with project rollout. Only then will commercial and industrial consumers feel confident to invest in clean energy, whether via rooftop, captive, or open access routes .

Sharing market insights, Pranav Master, Director, Energy and Sustainability, CRISIL, noted that C&I demand for renewable power is rising steadily across India as companies aim to align with ESG commitments, supply-chain expectations, and cost-competitive power procurement models. He remarked that Eastern India, with upgrades in transmission capacity and favourable state approaches, is emerging as a promising growth region. He said, "With a rising demand push, a stronger supply-side ecosystem, and supportive state policies, Eastern India stands at the threshold of a major clean-energy shift." Master further added that emerging technologies, long-term open access, and gigafactory-driven supply chains will further accelerate adoption. He noted, "As C&I consumers pursue ambitious green goals, the path forward lies in long-term open access, emerging technologies, and the rise of gigafactories."

The event concluded with remarks by FICCI Director Arpan Gupta, who highlighted that the Eastern region is driving India's clean energy transition, where technological innovation and industrial ambition are aligning with government vision like never before.He emphasized that FICCI remains committed to building a more competitive, energy-secure, and climate-resilient future for Viksit Bharat, by fostering deeper coordination among governments, industries, and institutions in their pursuit of renewable energy. Gupta further noted that the shared commitment of policymakers, industry leaders, developers, and utilities marks a pivotal moment for strengthening the renewable energy ecosystem in Eastern India. With rising energy demand, expanding open access pathways, the emergence of gigafactories, and a growing push for sustainability-led competitiveness, the Eastern region is poised to become one of India's most dynamic renewable energy markets in the coming decade.

