Expect the Unexpected at Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette's Black Friday Sale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Tata CLiQ, the omnichannel e-commerce platform, is hosting its annual and much-anticipated Black Friday Sale on Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette from November 20 to November 30, 2025. With offers across a range of categories like apparel, accessories, beauty, eyewear, footwear, home, jewellery, watches, and more, this sale is the perfect time for consumers to upgrade their wardrobes and homes as they kickstart the holiday season.

Mr. Sumit Puri, Vice President - Marketing and Central Operations, Tata CLiQ, said, "The Black Friday Sale is our flagship holiday season sale event. From exciting offers to hidden rewards and exclusive deals, consumers can expect the unexpected this Black Friday sale on Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette. We anticipate stronger growth compared to last year's sale event, with categories like winter wear and western wear in apparel, accessories, watches, and beauty leading the momentum. As we continue to expand our curation with must-have styles for the wedding and holiday season, we look forward to offering a seamless online shopping experience to our customers as they kick-start the holiday season celebrations."

This Black Friday, explore curated pieces, from everyday essentials with a bold twist to statement looks that demand attention on Tata CLiQ Fashion which will be 50-85% off along with benefits such as extra coupon and free shipping*.

Shop from menswear brands like Levi's, Rare Rabbit, Spykar, and U.S. Polo Assn. which are at a minimum 30-50% off, and womenswear brands like Forever New, Rareism, and Vero Moda are 30-50% off. In ethnic wear, Biba, Libas, and Varanga are a minimum 50-70% off. Adidas, Asics, Crocs, Puma, and Skechers in the footwear category are at a minimum 40-50% off. In addition, Bata, Hush Puppies, and Metro also have offers one can't miss.

This wedding season, elevate your look as jewellery from Giva, Malabar, P.N. Gadgil, and Rubans have offers. Timepieces from Guess, Fossil, Titan, and Timex are up to 40% off. The platform also has a curated assortment of Tissot timepieces, making it the best time to buy. Avail exciting offers on handbags from Aldo, Guess, Hidesign, and Lavie Luxe. In the eyewear category, Armani, Carrera, John Jacobs, and Oakley are up to 85% off.

Decathlon too has offers on their wide range of product categories like running, cycling, football, swimming, trekking, and more.

Get up to 25-70% off on brands like D'Decor, Prestige, and Wonderchef in the home category. Luggage from American Tourister, Skybags, and Tommy Hilfiger also have offers. Don't miss out on savings on gadgets from Apple, OnePlus, REALME, Samsung, and Sony.

On Tata CLiQ Palette, enjoy up to 60% off along with added benefits like extra coupon and free shipping* on the best of beauty, wellness, and fragrances. Skincare essentials like Beauty of Joseon and Minimalist are up to 30% off, and Cosrx and The Body Shop are up to 40% off. Lakme, Maybelline, Renee, and Revlon in the make-up section are up to 35-50% off. Nourish your hair this holiday season as haircare brands like L'Oreal Paris, Schwarzkopf Professional, Streax Professional, and Wella Professionals are up to 30-40% off. Fragrances from Ajmal, Guess, Jaguar, and Skinn by Titan are up to 30-65% off.

Bath, body & hygiene brands like Kimirica, Nat Habit, Perfora, Salt Oral Care, The Body Shop, and The Love Company, are up to 20-50% off. Health and wellness products from GNC, Lifelong, Nakpro, Nutrabay, Pure Nutrition, and more are up to 35-80% off.

In the luxury beauty segment, avail a flat 15% off on bestsellers along with complimentary gifts from Clinique and M.A.C. Dyson and Ikonic Professional in the tools section have offers one can't resist.

Tata CLiQ Palette is now available on the Tata CLiQ Fashion app.

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, invites consumers to experience a world where every discovery feels unexpected yet unmistakably refined. This Black Friday Sale avail up to 50% off, along with added benefit like extra coupon on leading global and Indian brands.

Explore and shop for timeless essentials this holiday season as menswear brands like Calvin Klein Jeans, Gant, Lacoste, and True Religion are up to 40-60% off while womenswear brands such as Forever New, Guess, and Tommy Hilfiger are up to 50% off. GANT and MAC Duggal also have offers. Calvin Klein Underwear, Guess, La Vie en Rose, and Mysthelle in the lingerie section have attractive offers.

In the footwear category, Cole Haan, New Balance, and Under Armour are up to 30-50% off. In addition, avail a flat 50% off on all styles from Aldo from 26 November to 02 December, 2025. Boss Kids, Choupette, Diesel Kids, and Moschino Kids in kidswear and Joie, Nuna, Silver Cross, and Stokke in the baby travel gear segment have irresistible offers. The Indiluxe section on Tata CLiQ Luxury features labels like Da Milano, Jaypore, Masaba, Saint G, and S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil that are up to 30-50% off.

Exquisite timepieces from Earnshaw, Mathey Tissot, Michael Kors, and Versace are up to 50% off, while Maserati is at a flat 40% off. Also, the highest-spending shopper in this category stands a chance to win a Tourbillon timepiece from Earnshaw worth INR 3lacs.

Aldo, Aspinal of London, Guess, and Mulberry are 30-50% off in accessories, and jewellery from Swarovski and Ted Baker also has offers. Eyewear brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Prada, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, and Versace too have special offers. In the home category, Dyson, Flexnest, Hafele, Le Creuset, Powermax, and Smeg are up to 15-50% off.

Restock your favourite fragrance as Yves Saint Laurent is at a flat 10% off, while Armani, Chopard, and Jean Paul Gaultier are up to 45% off. In addition, get complimentary gifts on select purchases. Beauty enthusiasts are in for a treat, as one can avail a flat 15% off on bestsellers along with complimentary gifts from Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estee Lauder, and M.A.C.

Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury are offering a 15% instant discount on American Express and RBL Bank credit cards, a 15% instant discount on Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards, and a 20% instant discount on Deutsche Bank debit cards from 20 November to 30 November 2025, subject to T&C.

https://www.tatacliq.com/

https://luxury.tatacliq.com/

