Expedia Group Certifies ZentrumHub for Seamless Distribution of Travel Inventory via Zentrum Booking Engine

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Expedia Group, a global leader in the travel industry, has officially certified ZentrumHub for the seamless distribution of travel inventory through Zentrum Connect, marking a milestone in online travel agency (OTA) advancement.

ZentrumHub has integrated Expedia Group's Rapid API into its end-to-end hotel booking engine, Zentrum Connect, offering exceptional features that are readily accessible to travel agencies. Rapid API displays high-quality inventory, property content and competitive rates. Its performance and stability empowers travel agents to offer unparalleled experiences to their customers while driving revenue optimization.

Through Zentrum Connect, agencies leverage a comprehensive range of rates, including corporate rates, B2C or B2B rates, and exclusive Member Only deals, along with convenient options like pay-at-hotel rates. Other innovative features include real-time room availability and the "Expedia Rank" feature, which leverages advanced algorithms to tailor search results based on popularity, user reviews, and relevance.

"We are honored to be certified by Expedia Group," said Bhushan Tamhankar, Head of Global Partnerships at ZentrumHub. "This partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our clients, empowering them to excel in today's dynamic travel landscape. With Zentrum Connect, powered by integrations like Expedia Group's Rapid API, we are excited to extend the API distribution experience for travel agents around the world."

This partnership underscores the synergy between Expedia Group's innovative offerings and ZentrumHub's advanced technology solutions, empowering travel agencies worldwide with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive market.

