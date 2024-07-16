Expenzing earns SOC 1 and SOC 2 Certifications, reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 16: Expenzing, a leading provider of spend management solutions, is proud to announce its achievement of SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), these audits ensure that organizations protect the personal assets of potential and existing customers. Recognized globally, SOC certifications affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations meet security standards after a rigorous formal review.

Expenzing received SOC 1 Type 2 certification, confirming that our security management protocols and access controls meet today's highest international security standards.

Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a significant milestone for Expenzing and its partners, underscoring our unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy for our clients. With this certification, Expenzing customers can be confident that their data is handled with the utmost care and in accordance with the highest security standards.

This milestone reflects Expenzing's commitment to being a trustworthy partner in the digital age, meeting SOC 2 Type 2 requirements. The controls examined include key operational components such as managed security services, change management, service delivery, support services, logical and physical security, managed hosting services, and managed storage and backup services.

With our SOC certifications, Expenzing has set a high standard for protecting our customers' information. We are committed to transparency in how we protect our customers' data.

Expenzing, the leader in SAAS spend management solutions, solving problems of the CFO's office including Statutory Compliance, Fraud Detection, Spend Optimization, and Cost Efficiencies, continues to be at the forefront of innovation and excellence. Listed in Gartner reports and honored with multiple industry accolades, Expenzing stands out for its AI-led suites of Procure to Pay, Accounts Payable Automation, and Expense Management solutions.

