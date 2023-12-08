Expenzing Unveils the All-New TEM Power Plus: Elevating Spend Management for the Modern Indian Enterprise

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 8: Expenzing, a trailblazer in Spend Management Software, is proud to introduce Expenzing TEM Power Plus, a next-generation Employee Travel and Expense Management solution tailored for the dynamic needs of the modern Indian enterprise.

In today's fast-paced business landscape, where agility is paramount, Expenzing strives to simplify and enhance Spend Management with its main objective: to make it easy, effective, and intelligent. Expenzing TEM Power Plus is designed to meet the evolving challenges faced by businesses operating at hyper speed, ensuring faster cycle times, improved Accounts Payable (AP) team productivity, travel spend reduction, fraud control, and enhanced statutory and policy compliance.

Key Features of TEM Power Plus:

* WhatsApp Dashboards: Real-time insights into Turnaround Time (TAT), exceptions, spends, spenders, and delay metrics, delivered seamlessly through WhatsApp.

* Google Maps Distance Calculator: Effortless and accurate distance-based reimbursement facilitated by integrated Google Maps.

* Seamless Travel Booking: Streamlined travel bookings handled seamlessly within Expenzing, whether initiated by employees, administrators, or Travel Management Companies (TMCs).

* Fraud Control Algorithms: Robust algorithms to prevent duplicate claims, expense manipulation, and inaccuracies in distances or routes.

* Credit Cards Facilitated: Quick tagging of valid corporate expenses on credit card statements for enhanced financial tracking.

* OCR Reader for Receipts: A time-saving scanner for both paper and digital receipts using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology.

* Geotagging for Routes: Employees can check in at multiple locations, allowing managers to validate travel routes.

Expenzing is aligned with the distinct requirements of Chief Financial Officers and Human Resources Heads, and TEM Power Plus is designed to cater to their specific needs. It has been designed to simplify the lives of employees by offering intuitive mobile app functionality for both younger and middle-aged employee segments, facilitating effortless creation of expense reports, trip approvals, travel bookings, advance requests, and seamless reimbursement tracking. Additionally, the system provides comprehensive management control for all aspects of travel, covering multiple destinations, advances, and authority-based approval workflows. It manages employee entitlements by incorporating best practices from leading Indian enterprises, ensuring fair and transparent policy adherence. The solution further streamlines finance operations through the implementation of a best-practice Delegation of Authority matrix, seamless GST input tax credit retrieval, and precise cost allocation at the center, budget, or project level for accurate cost accounting. Rigorous internal security audits, penetration testing, CERT-IN certification, multi-factor authentication, and seamless integration with authentication services collectively ensure impregnable security and privacy. Moreover, the system harmonizes seamlessly with enterprise ecosystems by offering synchronized integration with Accounting, ERP, and HRMS systems, providing the flexibility of manual or automated data connections.

Expenzing TEM Power Plus is a testament to Expenzing's commitment to advancing Spend Management, providing unparalleled efficiency and control for finance teams. With its innovative features and user-friendly design, Expenzing continues to redefine the landscape of Expense Management for enterprises in India.

Expenzing is India's most experienced and mature spend management software company. Expenzing software addresses the high priority needs of finance teams, namely, Statutory Compliance, Fraud Control, Spend Control, Faster Cycle Times, and Finance Team Productivity. With a comprehensive spend management software portfolio addressing Accounts Payable, Travel and Employee Expenses, Vendor Management, and Fixed Asset Lifecycle Spend Management, Expenzing software facilitates a frictionless employee experience in an environment of strong financial controls and corporate governance. The company is Gartner recognized and the choice of India's top performing companies including Bajaj Allianz group, Bharti AXA, TATA group, Nikon, and Danaher.

For more information visit https://www.expenzing.com/employee-expense-management-software.html

