BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) the innovator in global cruise travel with a 57-year history of breaking boundaries, today unveils its new brand positioning, "MORE," reinforcing and extending its legacy of delivering more onboard offerings, more places to discover and more value with the launch of its all-new upgraded 'More At Sea' package.

NCL has a history of delivering endless options with over 600 unique itineraries through 2026 that call to 450 destinations around the world and the fleet features over 80 on-board restaurants and endless activities on board. There is something for every guest onboard NCL's soon-to-be 20-ship fleet. They can create more memories of their dream holiday and never have to choose this or that, but instead can enjoy this AND that.

To further enhance the guest experience, NCL is upgrading its popular 'Free At Sea' package to 'More At Sea,' which will provide even more benefits and premium inclusions that guests want and that matter most to them on their well-deserved holiday. Starting 02 October, guests can take advantage of this new and more inclusive package for voyages beginning 01 January 2025. 'More At Sea' will feature an expanded offering of guest-favourite amenities to enjoy, such as an extensive variety of globally sourced and recognised premium beverage brands across every spirit category, such as Grey Goose vodka, Casamigos Tequila, Woodford Reserve bourbon whiskey and more - all of which are included. Guests can also choose from over 100 specialty cocktails served across its more than 80 bars, including NCL's award-winning Metropolitan Bar that shakes up sustainable craft cocktails exclusively aboard the Prima Class ships.

Cruisers' favourite NCL cuisine can now be enjoyed even more, with additional specialty dining meals available with the debuting 'More At Sea' package for guests sailing on voyages of seven days or longer. They will also be able to enjoy more appetisers and desserts with up to three of each included at each sitting. Guests will also have faster and stronger connectivity onboard with Starlink's high-speed internet access, as well as more Wi-Fi minutes included, with each guest in the stateroom now getting their own dedicated login for 150 minutes, helping more guests get online and stay connected while cruising. Still included in the package will be a USD$50 credit per shore excursion for the first guest, as well as third and fourth guests sail free on select voyages. The all-new 'More At Sea' package was designed to deliver the experiences and perks that guests value most for an elevated holiday. For complete package details visit www.ncl.com/cruise-deals/more-at-sea.

Following guest feedback and to deliver a seamless dining experience, NCL is replacing its specialty dining a la carte pricing with a flat cover charge for sailings beginning on 01 January 2025. For details on the new pricing, visit www.ncl.com/cruise-deals/more-at-sea.

"This has been one of the most exciting journeys we've been on at NCL - always looking to further and genuinely understand what our guests value most during their cruise," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We have invested a lot of time listening to our guests and our travel partners...and we've found that what they want is to see more, do more and enjoy more when they vacation with us. They also want to do so with ease and simplicity, which is why today we are excited to announce the evolution of our signature 'Free at Sea' package to the all-new and elevated 'More At Sea' package. It will deliver a best-in-class upgraded experience with more variety, choice and value to enhance the guest vacation, including more premium beverage options to choose from, more opportunities to experience our specialty dining restaurants, more connectivity with Starlink's high-speed Wi-Fi, and so much MORE!"

"With 'More At Sea™' NCL is taking our value proposition to the next level, transforming the cruise experience in ways that truly resonate with our guests and providing an elevated experience on board," said Ben Angell, Vice President and Managing Director NCL APAC. "Discover a new favourite from over 100 speciality cocktails, choose from our extensive premium beverage selection across every spirit category, enjoy an extra specialty dining credit and connectivity with Starlink's high-speed Wi-Fi. We're providing even more value and choice - put simply more of what our guests love."

Damian Borg, Director of Sales Strategy & Operations for Asia Pacific added: "With the launch of our new 'More At Sea™' package it is now even easier to showcase the exceptional value and unique experiences that come with cruising with NCL. With more included in our fare, not only are we providing more for your clients, but you can also earn more commission."

As the leader in entertainment at sea, Norwegian Cruise Line is also redefining its onboard offerings to deliver more variety of programming around the clock from bow-to-stern.

Focused on providing more options for guests to enjoy entertainment outside of the theatre and around the ship, there will be something for everyone. The Brand is emphasising musical productions with greater global appeal, as recently announced with the unveiling of 'Revolution: A Celebration of Prince' to debut aboard the all-new Norwegian Aqua in 2025.

Additionally, NCL is taking some of its highest rated shows across the fleet and enhancing them in time for the debut of Norwegian Aqua. Guest favourites "Elements," which blends acrobatics, magic and intrigue, is being reproduced to "Elements: The World Expanded" to offer even more unexpected delights; and "Syd Norman's Presents: Rumours" - a Fleetwood Mac tribute experience will move to the Aqua Theater & Club to accommodate even more guests for this always jam-packed show.

To enable guests to vacation with ease, NCL is rolling out a new mobile app across its fleet by the end of this year. Designed to streamline the guest experience at every point of their cruise journey, the Norwegian Cruise Line mobile app simplifies the cruise planning process and includes enhanced features such as a more intuitive way to browse and make onboard reservations including dining, shore excursions and entertainment; an easier check-in process with reduced steps, a more transparent folio view of purchase history, and a dynamic home screen which displays relevant voyage information at each phase of the cruise holiday. This strategic vision of 'Experience MORE at Sea' emphasises NCL's history of delivering more variety and more choices for all types of travellers. With soon-to-be 20 ships offering a breadth of onboard experiences, from the industry's only racetracks at sea to its award-winning spas complete with Thermal Suites with multisensory experiences; and more outdoor space across its newer vessels to bring guests closer to the ocean, there is more to see, more to do and more to enjoy!

In 2025 and 2026 respectively, the Company's newest innovative vessels, Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna™, will offer more to enjoy with the debut of NCL-exclusive experiences, including the Aqua Slidecoaster, the world's first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide. With exhilarating dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels adventurous guests through two different courses, this innovative attraction will feature three stories of exciting twists and turns around the ship's funnel. It will also premiere the Company's first Thai specialty restaurant, Sukhothai, as well as its premiere eatery featuring a dedicated plant-based menu, Planterie, adding to the seemingly endless array of global cuisines available across the fleet for guests to discover.

Visiting 450 destinations around the world, including its private destinations of Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize, NCL delivers itineraries for every type of traveller. Beginning in 2026 guests can enjoy a greater variety of shorter cruises; more fun-in-the-sun Bermuda, Caribbean and Bahamas cruises; more diverse cruise lengths from Europe from seven to 16-day voyages; and bucket-list destinations like Alaska and Asia Pacific will continue to be a focus.

For more information or to book a cruise with NCL, please contact a travel professional or visit www.ncl.com.

For high-res images, see here

For Brand Video visit YouTube here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MP7pt45IkXI&t=6s

Why Book NCL Flyer here

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor