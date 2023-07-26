Experience the Authentic Flavors of Biryani by Kilo

Biryani by Kilo has revolutionized the biryani and kebab delivery in India, emerging as India’s biggest and most loved biryani and kebab chain. With a commitment to quality and taste, Biryani by Kilo has gained a loyal following of food enthusiasts who crave the rich and aromatic flavors of authentic biryanis.

What sets Biryani by Kilo apart from the rest is their dedication to freshness & authenticity. BBK is the only brand in India that prepares fresh handi biryani for every order individually, ensuring that every customer receives a piping hot and flavorful meal. The biryani is expertly cooked in handis, and the same handi’s are delivered to customers, preserving the traditional dum cooking technique that enhances the taste and aroma.

Since its inception in 2015, Biryani by Kilo has rapidly expanded, with over 100 outlets spread across 45+ cities in India. In the bustling city of Mumbai alone, they have established 10 outlets that deliver across the city. This wide reach allows biryani & Kebab lovers to relish their favourite delicacy without any hassle.

According to the Founder – Kaushik Roy: “BBK delivers both authentic tastes of Hyderabadi ( Kutchi ) and Lucknowi ( Pukki) Biryani prepared in individual earthen Handis with the freshest ingredients. BBK Biryani is Specially cooked on dum, Inside the same dough-sealed earthen pot you get delivered to retain its Natural Quintessence.BBK uses world-class technologies, processes & systems to ensure the best quality, standardization & hygiene”

With more than 25 lakhs happy customers served since 2015, Biryani by Kilo has won the hearts and taste buds of biryani lovers. Their extensive menu boasts over 21 types of biryanis, each prepared with authentic ingredients and cooked to perfection. Apart from biryani, they also offer a range of succulent kebabs, flavorful curries, delectable desserts, and more to cater to every palate.

Whether you are craving the classic Hyderabadi biryani, the aromatic Lucknowi biryani, or the fiery Kolkata biryani, Biryani by Kilo has got you covered. Each bite will transport you to the culinary history of India in its most authentic way.

Indulge in the exquisite world of biryani and kebabs with Biryani by Kilo. Order now and experience the true essence of authentic Indian cuisine, crafted with love and delivered to your doorstep.

Contact Details: 1800-212-2-212

Delivery Timing: 10 am – 11 pm

Cost for two: 800 + taxes

Website: www.biryanibykilo.com

Ig Link: https://www.instagram.com/biryanibykilo

