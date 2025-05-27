Experience the Ultimate Bubble Tea Adventure with Easy Boba’s Tower Challenge

New Delhi [India], May 27: Easy Boba, India's most popular bubble tea chain, launched India's first-ever Boba Tower Challenge, inviting fans to push their limits with a 3.5-litre boba beverage and a specially crafted ‘Boba Thali'-all within just 15 minutes.

A delicious new benchmark in bubble tea experiences This revolutionary experience goes beyond the mundane experience of tea-drinking, combining excitement with taste. Contestants have two beverage bases to pick from: water-based teas at Rs. 1,500 and milk-based teas at Rs. 1,800. Contestants who get through the challenge are rewarded with a full refund, a Rs. 1,000 cash reward, and an elite ‘Boba Smasher' T-shirt. Their success is also proudly displayed on Easy Boba's official Boba Tower leaderboard.

“The concept of the Boba Tower Challenge was to defy traditional bubble tea structures and develop something different and exciting,” explained Adnan Sarkar, Founder of Easy Boba. “It's not about finishing the Boba Tower—it's about community, energy, and a shared passion for this beloved drink.”

Sharing the Fun: Beyond the solo thrill of the challenge, Easy Boba has also introduced a more relaxed variation with its ‘sharing tower'—a 3.5-litre Boba Tower meant for groups of friends or families. Priced the same as the individual version, the sharing tower offers roughly 10–12 servings, making it an attractive, cost-effective choice for social outings or casual gatherings. This offer is available only in select outlets.

Keeping Up-to-Speed with Changing Consumer Trends

Boba Tower Challenge is but one of the newest trends among urban consumers seeking interactive and customized food and beverage experiences. Easy Boba, with more than 20 stores in Mumbai, Pune, and Gujarat, has led the charge with dairy-free, plant-based, and low-calorie options. The range of diversity to different sizes and innovations has attracted a broad base of consumers, and it has become a go-to destination among tea lovers across the country.

A Dream of Future Possibilities: Adnan Sarkar's dream for Easy Boba is not just to provide beverages. It is to revolutionize the drink culture in India by opening authentic bubble tea experiences that appeal to local taste but with global benchmarks of quality. This commitment is evident in the actions of the brand to relentlessly push the boundaries of innovation and engagement with its consumers.

Embracing the Spirit of Change

The Boba Tower Challenge is the best proof of how Easy Boba seeks to make it memorable. The brand continues to take the bubble tea culture in India to new limits by integrating new concepts, affordability, and a deep sense of belonging.

