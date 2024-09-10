Experience Tranquility and Luxury at Our Eco-Friendly Glamping Resort

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: Tucked away in the heart of a five-acre mango grove, our glamping resort is a serene haven offering the perfect blend of nature and modern luxury. With 24 cozy cabins thoughtfully positioned throughout the orchard, our resort provides guests with a tranquil retreat where they can unwind and reconnect with nature. What makes our resort truly unique is that it is a subsidiary of Loom Crafts , a brand known for its dedication to sustainability and innovative design. Every aspect of the resort has been conceptualized, designed, built, and operated by Loom Crafts , using our own manufactured products, ensuring a cohesive and eco-friendly experience.

Eco-Friendly Cabins Crafted by Loom Crafts

At the core of our resort is a commitment to sustainability. Each cabin has been constructed using eco-friendly materials and practices that reduce environmental impact, reflecting Loom Crafts' philosophy of responsible luxury. From energy-efficient systems to environmentally conscious amenities, our cabins offer the best of both worlds: modern comfort combined with an eco-friendly approach.

Luxury Redefined: Cabin with Jacuzzi

For guests seeking the ultimate indulgence, our 520 sq. ft. cabins offer an exceptional experience. These cabins include 196 sq. ft. of indoor living space and an additional 324 sq. ft. of outdoor area, complete with a luxurious outdoor Jacuzzi . Designed for two guests, these cabins feature plush bedding, air conditioning, and a private bathroom. Whether you're soaking in the Jacuzzi under the stars or relaxing inside, these cabins offer a harmonious blend of comfort and nature.

Comfort and Elegance: Standard Cabins

Our 296 sq. ft. cabins, perfect for two guests, ensure a luxurious stay with plush bedding, air conditioning, and a private bathroom. These cabins can be paired to create interconnected twin cabins, doubling the space to 592 sq. ft. This flexibility makes them ideal for couples or small groups seeking a luxurious yet intimate retreat.

Pioneered by Loom Crafts

As a subsidiary of Loom Crafts, our glamping resort is a testament to the company's expertise in conceptualizing, designing, and building eco-conscious structures . Every element of the resort, from the cabins to the surrounding amenities, has been meticulously crafted by Loom Crafts, showcasing our dedication to sustainable luxury.

The Visionary Behind the Experience: Rahul Jindal

Our owner, Rahul Jindal, has brought his passion for sustainability and guest comfort to life in this one-of-a-kind glamping resort. With Loom Crafts at the helm of its design and operation, the resort provides a unique escape that harmonizes with its natural surroundings, all while delivering the highest standards of luxury and relaxation.

Our glamping resort, powered by Loom Crafts, offers a *thoughtfully curated experience* where nature meets sustainability and luxury. Whether you're here for a peaceful retreat or a romantic getaway, you can expect a stay that is as eco-conscious as it is indulgent.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor