Experience Unparalleled Luxury at Srijan Town Square, New Town, Kolkata

New Delhi [India], August 21: Srijan Realty is proud to unveil Town Square, a landmark project in the heart of New Town, Kolkata. Located at the vibrant Action Area I, opposite the iconic Novotel, this development epitomises modern luxury and elegance, offering discerning homeowners an unmatched living experience.

Project Overview:

Project Name: Town Square

Town Square Developer : Srijan Realty

: Srijan Realty Location: New Town, Action Area I, Kolkata

New Town, Action Area I, Kolkata RERA No.:WBRERA/P/NOR/2023/000063

Luxurious Living Spaces:

Town Square redefines luxury with its range of spacious 3, 3.5, 4, and 5 BHK apartments, with sizes ranging from 1,815 to 3,626 sq. ft. Thoughtfully designed to fulfil all your lifestyle aspirations, these supersized living spaces offer stunning views and a plethora of world-class amenities. Prices start at an attractive ₹2.40 crore*, with possession expected by January 2028.

Unmatched Connectivity:

Situated in New Town, a hub of intelligent living and green spaces, Town Square provides unparalleled connectivity to major landmarks:

Biswa Bangla Gate: 4 minutes away

4 minutes away Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport : 20 minutes away

: 20 minutes away Salt Lake (Sector V): 13 minutes away

13 minutes away CBD Area: Just 9 minutes away

Project Highlights:

Total Land Area: 6.29 acres

6.29 acres Open Space : 87%

: 87% Number of Towers : 7

: 7 Floor Configuration : B+G+15/19/24/25

: B+G+15/19/24/25 Total Units: 350

350 Premium Clubhouse: 20,000 sq. ft. of amenities

20,000 sq. ft. of amenities IGBC Platinum GH Pre-Certified: Ensuring sustainable living

sustainable living Vaastu Compliant Apartments: Designed to bring good luck and positivity

Designed to bring good luck and positivity Strategic Location: Situated on Major Arterial Road, offering roads on all four sides for easy access

A Greener Future & Dream Home Awaits: Srijan Town Square is not just a residential project; it's a vision of modern, sustainable living. With 87% open space, landscaped greens, and a focus on eco-friendly construction, this project is an oasis in the bustling city, offering a serene and healthy lifestyle.

Embrace the future of luxury living with Srijan Town Square, where every detail is perfectly crafted. With top-notch amenities, prime location, and superior connectivity, your dream home in New Town is closer than you think.

For more information, visit our website at townsquarekolkata.co.in or call us at +91 9831775758. Secure your place in this prestigious community today!

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor