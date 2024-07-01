Expert Insights on Advances in Cancer Treatment through Innovation & Modern Technology

New Delhi (India), July 1: On this Doctor’s Day, delve into the forefront of cancer treatment innovations. Experts worldwide are harnessing cutting-edge technologies like immunotherapy, precision medicine, and advanced imaging to revolutionize cancer care. These advancements promise more personalized, effective, and less invasive treatments, marking a significant leap forward in oncology.

Dr. Amish Vora- MBBS, MD, DNB, DM – AIIMS, Medical Oncologist, Director at HOPE Oncology Clinic, New Delhi

Dr Amish Vora is a renowned medical oncologist and haematologist with 20+ years of experience in the field. He is well known for his penchant for detailed and accurate diagnosis of all types of cancer. Proper diagnosis is half the battle Won- is what he believes in. He treats all types of cancer with Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy or Hormonal Therapy: as suited for patients’ cancer. Cancer treatment has seen a revolution in the last 10 years. Pathbreaking surgical techniques, very safe and effective radiotherapy machines and novel drugs including immunotherapy and CAR-T therapy have made it possible for oncologists to treat a variety of cancers more effectively. Not only cure rates have increased even patients with advanced diseases live longer with a good quality of life, sometimes with the help of a simple oral tablet. We at HOPE Oncology Clinic provide personalized Cancer Treatment in accordance with world oncology standards. *HOPE can fight Cancer!

Dr. Anil Kumar T – MBBS, MS (General Surgery), MCh (Genito-Urinary Surgery), FMAS, Fellowship in Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery, UICC Fellowship (Geneva), Director and Head of Urology, Uro-Oncology, and Robotic Surgery at SOUTH MARK CLINIC, Bengaluru, and ZYMUS HOSPITAL, Bengaluru

“The role of modern technology in urological cancer treatment cannot be overstated. High-throughput genomic sequencing and advanced imaging techniques are providing a deeper understanding of the genetic and molecular underpinnings of urological cancers, leading to more personalized and effective treatment strategies. Robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgeries are becoming the gold standard, offering unparalleled precision and minimizing patient trauma. Additionally, the advent of liquid biopsies is revolutionizing cancer detection and monitoring, allowing for non-invasive, real-time insights into tumor dynamics and treatment response. Immunotherapies and targeted drugs are further enhancing treatment outcomes by specifically attacking cancer cells while sparing normal tissues. The use of artificial intelligence to analyze vast amounts of clinical data is enabling the development of predictive models for treatment response and disease progression, ensuring that each patient receives the most appropriate and effective care. Innovations in imaging technologies, such as multiparametric MRI and PET scans, are enabling more precise tumor localization and staging, which are critical for effective treatment planning. These innovations are collectively improving survival rates and quality of life for urological cancer patients.”

Dr. Akshay A. Shivchhand – MD, DM, DrNB (Med Onco), ECMO, Consultant Medical Oncologist at MOC Cancer Care and Research Centre, Kolhapur

Immunotherapy represents a transformative advancement in cancer treatment, leveraging the body’s immune system to target and eliminate cancer cells. Unlike traditional therapies, immunotherapy offers specificity and potential for long-term remission. Key modalities include checkpoint inhibitors, CAR T-cell therapy, and monoclonal antibodies. Checkpoint inhibitors, such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab, have shown remarkable success in treating melanoma, lung, and kidney cancers. These drugs block proteins that prevent immune cells from attacking cancer, leading to significant survival benefits. Clinical trials, like the KEYNOTE-024 study, demonstrated improved overall survival in advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with pembrolizumab compared to chemotherapy. CAR T-cell therapy, particularly effective in blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, involves modifying patients’ T-cells to target cancer cells. Trials have shown complete remission rates in relapsed or refractory patients. Monoclonal antibodies, like trastuzumab for HER2-positive breast cancer, bind to specific cancer cell markers, enhancing immune response and improving survival rates. Overall, immunotherapy’s personalized approach offers hope for durable cancer control, revolutionizing oncology practices.

Dr. Vikash Kumar, M.B.B.S., M.D. (Radiotherapy), Director & Head – Radiation Oncology, Metro Cancer Institute, Faridabad

Radiation Oncology, an important cornerstone in cancer treatment, has taken a giant leap, particularly in terms of precision and technologies. These advancements have extensively enhanced the ability to hit tumours more accurately while sparing healthy tissue, thus improving patient outcomes with minimal or no side effects. The integration of imaging with radiation therapy, known as Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), has been crucial in enhancing treatment accuracy. By using real-time imaging, such as CT scans, MRI and X-rays, during treatment sessions, we can adjust for patient movement and any changes in tumor size or position, ensuring the radiation hits its target with pinpoint accuracy. Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) are highly precise forms of radiation therapy that deliver very high doses of radiation to small, well-defined tumours in fewer sessions making the treatment process more convenient for patients and reducing the overall burden on healthcare systems. These techniques are commonly used for selected brain tumours, lung cancers, prostate cancers and other localized tumours, offering a non-invasive alternative to traditional surgery. For those tumours which move with respiration, technologies that manage tumor motion, such as respiratory gating and breath hold techniques, have become integral in ensuring the accuracy of radiation delivery. Adaptive Radiation Treatment is an innovative approach that involves adapting the treatment based on changes observed in the patient's anatomy or tumor size during the treatment course.

Dr. Deepak Rao – MS, M.Ch – Surgical Oncology, FIAGS, FIACA(USA), Ex Asso. Professor- GCRI, Civil Hospital, Sr. Consultant Cancer Surgeon, Owner & Director at Pinaksh Cancer Hospital, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad.

On this Doctor’s Day, Dr. Deepak Rao, a Consultant Cancer Surgeon from Ahmedabad associated with Pinaksh Cancer Hospital, offers profound insights into innovations and modern technology in cancer treatment. Dr. Rao emphasizes the pivotal role of collective efforts in the ongoing battle against cancer, highlighting advancements in personalized treatments. He stresses the critical importance of early detection, noting its significant impact on treatment outcomes and patient survival rates. Beyond medical interventions, Dr. Rao advocates for holistic patient care, addressing not only the physical aspects but also the mental and emotional well-being of patients. Inspired by Pinaksh Cancer Hospital’s slogan, “CancerVijay@Pinaksh,” Dr. Rao’s message resonates with hope and strength, acknowledging the resilience displayed by patients and medical professionals alike. His contributions position Pinaksh Cancer Hospital as a beacon of optimism and progress in the global fight against cancer, reflecting the spirit of innovation and compassion in cancer care.

Dr. Mahesh Bandemegal – MS, Mch (Surgical oncologist) Certified Robotic surgeon, Senior consultant Surgical oncologist and Robotic surgeon, Senior consultant Surgical oncologist at HCG Hospital, Bangalore

In the realm of oncology, surgical excellence is paramount for achieving optimal patient outcomes. It requires a combination of advanced technical skills, precise execution, and a deep understanding of cancer biology. By utilizing cutting-edge surgical technologies, such as robotic-assisted systems and intraoperative imaging, we can enhance the accuracy of tumor resections and minimize complications. This approach not only leads to better oncological results but also promotes faster recovery and less postoperative pain for patients. Continuous professional development and adherence to best practices are essential for maintaining surgical proficiency and improving patient care. Furthermore, a holistic approach that incorporates preoperative planning, postoperative care, and long-term follow-up is crucial for addressing the complex needs of cancer patients. Our dedication to surgical excellence in oncology is driven by the goal of providing compassionate, high-quality care that significantly impacts patients’ lives.”

Dr. Mangesh Kamath – MBBS, DNB, DM, MRCP, ECMO, PGDCR, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncologist, Preventive Oncology, Hematology – Oncologist, Founder & Sr. Consultant at HEALIUS Cancer & Hematology Clinics, Bangalore

Oncology is probably the fastest-growing and developing field in Medicine today. From labs to clinics, there have been several pathbreaking innovations in onco-therapeutics. Artificial intelligence and robotics are already being used by many oncologists including myself. We are rapidly moving from Chemotherapy towards personalized precisional cancer therapy. Immunotherapy and cancer vaccines are being used with growing evidence in advanced-stage cancer patients and practising oncologists like myself have witnessed durable cancer control and even cure in stage 4 cancers today. The next decade will see the most exciting discoveries where technology will truly provide the best results for our patients. With all these options at our disposal, the world will still need doctors to provide all this treatment with empathy, diligence and Love. On the eve of Doctor’s Day, I would like to remind us all of our resolve – Heal our patients with LOVE.

Dr. Naveen Sanchety – Director and Head Oncosurgery, DNB Surgery, DNB Oncosurgery, Army Hospital, Research and Referral, Delhi, FAIS, FACS, Trained in Robotic Onco Surgery, Sarvodaya Cancer Centre, Sector 8, Faridabad, Haryana

Dr. Naveen Sanchety, Director and Head of Oncosurgery, underscores the revolutionary impact of robotic surgery in cancer treatment. This advanced technology combines precise movements and enhanced visualization, offering a minimally invasive approach that significantly improves outcomes and accelerates recovery. Robotic systems provide surgeons with magnified, high-definition 3D views, surpassing the precision of traditional open or laparoscopic surgery. By utilizing small incisions, typically less than an inch, robotic surgery reduces trauma to the patient’s body while enhancing maneuverability with robotic arms that exceed human hand capabilities. Studies consistently highlight comparable oncological outcomes to traditional surgery, emphasizing the meticulous removal of tumors while preserving healthy tissue critical for effective cancer treatment. Moreover, robotic surgery has demonstrated fewer complications and shorter hospital stays, further enhancing patient recovery experiences. As advancements in robotics and surgical techniques continue to evolve, the future of cancer care is promising. Robotic surgery stands at the forefront, poised to further enhance patient outcomes and quality of life through continued innovation and refinement in oncological practices.

Dr. Ramavath Dev – MBBS, MD, DM, ECMO – Gold Medalist, Chief Consultant Medical Oncology, Hemato-Oncology & BoneMarrow Transplantation, Visakhapatnam

Dr. Ramavath Dev, underscores the profound impact of cutting-edge technologies in cancer treatment. Immunotherapy stands at the forefront, leveraging the body’s immune system to combat cancer cells more effectively through checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapy, and cancer vaccines. Precision medicine enhances treatment efficacy by tailoring therapies based on genomic and biomarker testing, targeting specific genetic mutations. Advanced imaging technologies like PET-CT scans provide detailed insights for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. Robotic surgery revolutionizes surgical oncology with its precision and minimally invasive approach, reducing recovery times and complications. Artificial intelligence and machine learning analyze vast datasets to optimize early detection, treatment planning, and predictive analytics for patient-specific outcomes. Nanotechnology offers innovative solutions, delivering chemotherapy directly to cancer cells with nanoparticles and employing nanobots for targeted therapies. These advancements collectively propel cancer treatment forward, offering new hope for improved outcomes and quality of life. As research continues to evolve, these technologies promise to redefine standards of care and pave the way towards more effective strategies in combating cancer comprehensively.

Dr. Rajesh Bollam – MBBS (Gold Medalist), DNB, DM (Medical Onco – TMH), MRCP, Medical Oncology (UK), European Certified Medical Oncologist, Secunderabad

On this Doctor’s Day, Dr. Rajesh Bollam, a dedicated Medical Oncologist from Hyderabad, provides insights into innovations and modern technology in cancer treatment. “Recent advancements in oncology have revolutionized our approach to treating cancer,” explains Dr. Bollam. He highlights the significance of precision medicine, which tailors treatment plans based on individual genetic and molecular characteristics of tumors. “Technologies like targeted therapy and immunotherapy are increasingly personalized, offering patients more effective and less invasive options,” he elaborates. Dr. Bollam emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis in improving treatment outcomes and patient survival rates. “Early detection remains crucial. It allows for timely interventions and enhances the effectiveness of treatment strategies,” he notes. Beyond medical advancements, Dr. Bollam underscores the holistic approach to patient care, focusing on both physical and emotional well-being throughout the treatment journey. His insights reflect the ongoing evolution in cancer care, offering hope and better prospects for patients battling cancer in Hyderabad and beyond.

Prof. Dr Suvadip Chakrabarti – MCh Surgical Oncology, MS, FAIS, Surgical Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon , Severance International Fellow, Seoul, South Korea, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata

In the field of robotic surgical oncology, precision and hope converge, reshaping intricate procedures into avenues of healing and renewal. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we transcend traditional limitations and open new vistas of possibility for patients. Robotic surgery enables meticulous, minimally invasive interventions that enhance surgical outcomes and accelerate recovery. This transformative approach not only advances the frontiers of medical technology but also fosters optimism for a healthier tomorrow. As we continue to innovate and refine these techniques, we are committed to delivering personalized care that improves quality of life and offers renewed hope to individuals facing cancer. Through precision and compassion, robotic surgical oncology embodies a paradigm shift in oncological care, empowering patients on their journey towards long-term health and well-being.

Dr. S Varun Kumar – MBBS, DMRT, DNB, PDCR, OCTT, FAGE, Director at Apple Cancer Centre, Bangalore

On this Doctor’s Day, Dr. S Varun Kumar, a Consultant Oncologist from Bangalore, shares insights into the advancements and modern technology shaping cancer treatment. “Innovations in oncology have significantly transformed our ability to combat cancer,” explains Dr. Kumar. He emphasizes the role of precision medicine, which uses genetic profiling to tailor treatments that target specific mutations driving cancer growth. “Personalized therapies like targeted therapy and immunotherapy are revolutionizing cancer care, offering patients more effective and less invasive treatment options,” he elaborates. Dr. Kumar underscores the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes and patient prognosis. “Early diagnosis plays a crucial role in the success of treatment strategies, enabling timely interventions and enhancing survival rates,” he notes. Beyond medical interventions, Dr. Kumar advocates for comprehensive patient care that addresses not only physical health but also emotional and psychological well-being. His insights highlight the transformative impact of modern innovations in oncology, providing new hope and improved quality of life for cancer patients in Bangalore and beyond.

Dr. Waheedu Zzaman, MBBS, MS( Gen Surgery), M.Ch (Urology), DNB (Urology), MNAMS, DIP Lap Urology (France), Robotic Urology Training, Rosewell Parl Institute, (USA) – Director Urology and Renal Transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi

On this Doctor’s Day, Dr. Waheedu Zaman, a distinguished Onco-urologist from Delhi, shares insights on innovations and modern technology in cancer treatment. “Advancements in cancer treatment have revolutionized patient care, offering targeted therapies and personalized medicine,” explains Dr. Zaman. He emphasizes the role of precision medicine, which tailors treatment based on genetic and molecular profiles of tumors. “Technologies like next-generation sequencing allow us to identify specific mutations driving cancer growth, enabling more effective and less invasive treatments,” he elaborates. Dr. Zaman also discusses the integration of immunotherapy and targeted therapies, which harness the body’s immune system to fight cancer cells selectively. “These approaches not only improve survival rates but also enhance quality of life for patients,” he notes. He advocates for ongoing research and clinical trials to further refine treatment options and outcomes in cancer care. Dr. Zaman’s insights underscore the transformative impact of modern innovations, offering new hope and improving outcomes in the battle against cancer.

As we celebrate Doctors’ Day, these insights into cutting-edge cancer treatments highlight a transformative era in oncology. From immunotherapy’s breakthroughs to the precision of robotic surgery and the promise of AI, each innovation signifies renewed hope and improved outcomes, paving the way for a future where cancer treatment is more effective and compassionate.

