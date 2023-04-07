Expert-led masterclass on building a million-dollar software company by business coach Tabish Bibikar

New Delhi [India], April 7 (/SRV): Expandus Business Coaching is excited to announce an upcoming masterclass to help software entrepreneurs build a successful and scalable business. The 90-minute live webinar, scheduled for 15th April 2023 at 11 AM, will provide a step-by-step guide to building a million-dollar software company.

The masterclass, titled "Become a Million-Dollar Software Company," will feature an industry expert who will share her insights and experiences on the following topics :

- Crossing that Chasm

- The Million Dollar Software Company Model

- Building Your Niche

- Creating Your Marketing Message

- Generating Leads Consistently

- Building a repeatable process for high 'Sales Conversions' irrespective of who is doing the sales in your company.

- Attracting and Retaining a High-Performing Team

- Creating more Impact with Less Effort.

This comprehensive masterclass is designed to help software entrepreneurs create a repeatable process for high sales conversions, attract and retain a high-performing team, and create more impact with less effort. The masterclass will be delivered by Tabish Bibikar, Principal Coach, Mentor &

Founder at Expandus Business Coaching, an experienced business coach who has helped numerous software entrepreneurs build successful and profitable businesses in India, the USA, Estonia, and Turkey.

"As a business coach and mentor, I've worked with numerous founders and I can tell you this - growth never happens overnight. In this training, I'll share my insights and strategies to help software company founders achieve their goal of hitting a million dollars in ARR and beyond in one year. Getting your growth flywheel moving takes dedication, but once it's spinning, you'll be able to scale with little friction." - Tabish Bibikar, Principal Coach, Mentor & Founder at Expandus Business Coaching.

Tabish Bibikar is an award-winning & accomplished Certified Business Coach with a Mechcal Engineering background and over 29 years of industry experience. Her passion for helping business owners achieve their goals has led her to coach over 100 entrepreneurs one-on-one, using her expertise in strategic planning, sales, marketing, systems development, and team development to deliver systematic results.

Tabish has a wealth of qualifications and certifications to her name, including certification in Business Coaching from ActionCOACH Global, for Executive Leadership from Jack Welch Strayer University, USA, Licensed Engage & Grow Coach from Australia, and Strategic Marketing in the New Environment from ASCI, Hyderabad. She is also a certified PMP, ISO Auditor, CSTI, and CSQA.

With over 18000 hours of coaching experience, Tabish has worked with entrepreneurs across different personality styles and knows how to bring out the best in each one. She is an outgoing and fast-paced individual who is also patient, listens carefully, and holds her clients accountable for their goals.

Tabish is married to her childhood best friend and college mate, Milind Bibikar, and together they have a son, Nihal, who is pursuing his graduation in Economics. She firmly believes in the power of a strong mindset and is inspired by Brian Tracy's words, "There are no limitations to what you can accomplish, except the limits you place on your own thinking."

Click the registration link and secure your spot today!

