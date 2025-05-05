ExpertOps AI Launches AI Workforce Operating System to Redefine Enterprise Operations with Digital Employees

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 5: ExpertOps AI, a category-defining enterprise AI platform founded by technology leader Rajesh Rai, officially launches today with a bold mission: to become the AI Operating System for Industry enabling enterprises to deploy digital employees that work autonomously across departments.

In today's landscape, enterprises face overwhelming operational complexity: the average organization uses over 100+ SaaS tools, spends millions on data and AI infrastructure, yet realizes less than 20% ROI from these initiatives. Siloed systems, fragmented teams, and underutilized models continue to slow progress.

"We've worked with over 50 enterprises in sectors like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing," said Rajesh Rai, Founder and CEO. "The story is the same enormous spend, minimal output. Companies are building AI in-house without the foundation, and it's creating more technical debt, not less. ExpertOps AI is here to fix that."

ExpertOps AI delivers a platform-first architecture where enterprises can deploy role-based digital employees AI agents that Assist, Automate, and Engage across their workflows. Unlike point solutions or copilots, ExpertOps AI offers an extensible AI Workforce OS that integrates with internal systems, respects governance, and scales on demand.

"A manufacturing company doesn't build its own trucks it plugs into infrastructure," Rai adds. "AI should work the same way. With ExpertOps AI, enterprises no longer have to reinvent the wheel. We provide the infrastructure to run AI operations reliably, securely, and at scale."

Core Product Suite:

* Assist - AI knowledge workers for everyday productivity

* Automate - Autonomous agents for backend execution (e.g. invoice processing, onboarding)

* Engage - Conversational AI agents for customers and employees

Already in pilots, ExpertOps AI digital employees have shown to:

* Reduce manual workload by 60-80%

* Accelerate task execution by up to 10x

* Improve decision-making speed with real-time knowledge delivery

* Cut support response times by 50%

The platform supports both Everyday AI and Industrial AI use cases from clinical documentation and procurement to regulatory compliance and frontline service.

Market Momentum

ExpertOps AI is preparing for a beta release in Q2 2025, and has strategic interest from enterprise customers across North America and Asia-Pacific. The company operates globally with offices in the United States, Singapore, and India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor