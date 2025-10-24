Experts at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals Highlight Urgent Need for Stroke Recognition and Timely Care During Apollo Stroke Awareness Programme (ASAP)

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 24: In observance of Stroke Awareness Month, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, organized the Apollo Stroke Awareness Programme (ASAP) on October 8, 2025, to promote awareness about stroke prevention, early recognition, and timely management.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO, 2023) and the World Stroke Organization (WSO), stroke is the second leading cause of death globally after ischemic heart disease. In India, it stands as the third leading cause of death, following heart disease and cancer, and remains a major cause of adult disability. The World Stroke Organization observes October 29 as World Stroke Day, while the Indian Stroke Association dedicates October as Stroke Awareness Month to encourage prevention, early treatment, and rehabilitation.

Aligned with the World Stroke Day 2025 theme, "Every Minute Counts", the Apollo Stroke Awareness Programme (ASAP) emphasized the urgency of recognizing stroke symptoms and acting promptly (#ActFAST). The event witnessed participation from nearly 170 attendees, including school students from The Air Force School (Subroto Park Delhi Cantt), Lal Bahadur Shastri Senior Secondary School (R.K. Puram), and DAV Jasola, along with stroke survivors and caregivers.

Expert-led sessions provided valuable insights into stroke management and recovery.

- Dr. Avinash Goswami, Attending Consultant - Neurology, guided participants on how to "Spot the Stroke," highlighting the importance of early recognition.

- Dr. Pushpendra Nath Renjen, Senior Consultant - Neurology, discussed early management approaches and key factors influencing recovery.

- Dr. Seema Grover, Chief - Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, spoke on the vital role of post-stroke rehabilitation and introduced the hospital's advanced Robotic Neuro-Rehabilitation Unit, designed to accelerate motor recovery.

The initiative also underscored the role of youth engagement, empowering school students to become young ambassadors for stroke awareness, spreading vital knowledge about prevention, recognition, and emergency response within their communities.

Dr PN Renjen, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, "Stroke is not just a medical emergency; it's a race against time. Recognizing the warning signs early and reaching a hospital immediately can mean the difference between recovery and lifelong disability."

Through such efforts, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals continues its commitment to building a healthier, more informed, and stroke-aware society.

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, India's first JCI accredited hospital, is a joint venture between the Government of Delhi and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited.

Hospital website - www.apollohospdelhi.com

Twitter: @HospitalsApollo

