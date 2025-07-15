Experts decode private sector's growing influence in Indian education at The University of Melbourne

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 15: Experts from across India met in Delhi last week to examine the increasing involvement of non-state actors in the country's education sector, raising critical questions about governance, equity, and the future of learning.

The workshop, Education and the Network State: Redefining the state and education in an era of public-private partnerships was held at the University of Melbourne's Global Centre - Delhi, in collaboration with OP Jindal Global University and Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

The event brought together 26 experts who highlighted the accelerating role of private foundations, ed-tech firms, and NGOs in shaping India's education policies. Discussions revealed concerns about transparency, accountability, and whether commercialisation risks sidelining marginalised students.

Dr Amanda Gilbertson, Senior Lecturer in Anthropology and Development at the University of Melbourne and one of the co-convenors of the workshop, said: "This workshop provides a unique platform to critically examine the changing dynamics of education governance in contemporary India. "By bringing together diverse perspectives, we hope to generate new insights into the implications of public-private partnerships in education."

The workshop included a panel discussion that explored new forms of private-public collaboration in policy formulation and implementation. The panellists discussed the shifts and transitions in how the State engages with non-state actors and organisations, how data collection by State and non-state organisations enhance or complicate processes of policy development, and the implications of these changes for researchers.

Yamini Aiyar, Former President and Chief Executive at the Centre for Policy Research, discussed her recent book, Lessons in State Capacity from Delhi Schools. The book provides an in-depth look at efforts to improve the quality of government schools and build state capacity in Delhi by focusing on the voices and experiences of frontline workers like teachers, principals, and bureaucrats.

Dr Vidya Subramanian, Associate Professor, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, said: "The workshop offers an exciting platform to leverage expertise and foster engagement among scholars in India and Australia, providing new opportunities for academic and policy-related partnerships."

This gathering marks an important contribution to the ongoing discourse on education policy and governance in India, offering new ideas about the evolving relationship between the state, private sector, and civil society in shaping the future of Indian education.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor